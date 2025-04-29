"A'ja Wilson" "Caitlin Clark": Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and other McDonald's All-American players reveal their dream WNBA teammate

With this year's crop of McDonald's All-Americans heading to college in the fall, many are projected to go to the WNBA or the NBA soon. Many of the top-ranked players may be one-and-done, which means that they may enter the draft as early as next year.

With that, Overtime Select asked some of these players who they wanted as teammates once they got to the WNBA.

The No. 1 for the ESPNW 100, Jazzy Davidson and the No. 1 for On3 and 247Sports, Aaliyah Chavez, agreed on who will be their dream teammate. The duo teamed up for the West during the McDonald's All-American Game.

"A'Ja Wilson for sure," Davidson said. "I mean, she's the best player in the league right now, who wouldn't want to play with her?"

"Mine was A'Ja Wilson too," Chavez said. "I think she just will teach me alot, if like, we are in the court together."

Other players also shared their names.

"Britney Griner," answered point guard Mia Pauldo. "I'm just throwing her lobs."

"Definitely Cameron Brink," said Stanford signee Hailee Swain. "I'm actually kinda sad coz I couldn't play with her at Stanford. She does, like, everything on the court. Great teammate."

Some chose Caitlin Clark as well.

"Caitlin Clark, I mean, who wouldn't want her as a teammate?" answered Emilee Skinner.

Four girls chose A'ja Wilson, with the fourth one being Montverde Academy star and South Carolina signee Agot Makeer.

Dominant game from Sienna Betts leads to West win during the McDonald's All-American Game

The West featured the top three players in the Class of 2025: Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson. Betts won MVP honors after contributing 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Davidson had 12 points and six rebounds, while Oklahoma-bound Chavez had 10 points for the winning West squad. As for the East, Hailee Swain led the offensive effort with 13 points.

