  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • "A'ja Wilson" "Caitlin Clark": Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and other McDonald's All-American players reveal their dream WNBA teammate

"A'ja Wilson" "Caitlin Clark": Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson and other McDonald's All-American players reveal their dream WNBA teammate

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 29, 2025 17:53 GMT
48th Annual McDonald
48th Annual McDonald's All-American Games With Halftime Performance From GloRilla - Source: Getty

With this year's crop of McDonald's All-Americans heading to college in the fall, many are projected to go to the WNBA or the NBA soon. Many of the top-ranked players may be one-and-done, which means that they may enter the draft as early as next year.

Ad

With that, Overtime Select asked some of these players who they wanted as teammates once they got to the WNBA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The No. 1 for the ESPNW 100, Jazzy Davidson and the No. 1 for On3 and 247Sports, Aaliyah Chavez, agreed on who will be their dream teammate. The duo teamed up for the West during the McDonald's All-American Game.

"A'Ja Wilson for sure," Davidson said. "I mean, she's the best player in the league right now, who wouldn't want to play with her?"
"Mine was A'Ja Wilson too," Chavez said. "I think she just will teach me alot, if like, we are in the court together."
Ad

Other players also shared their names.

"Britney Griner," answered point guard Mia Pauldo. "I'm just throwing her lobs."
"Definitely Cameron Brink," said Stanford signee Hailee Swain. "I'm actually kinda sad coz I couldn't play with her at Stanford. She does, like, everything on the court. Great teammate."

Some chose Caitlin Clark as well.

"Caitlin Clark, I mean, who wouldn't want her as a teammate?" answered Emilee Skinner.
Ad

Four girls chose A'ja Wilson, with the fourth one being Montverde Academy star and South Carolina signee Agot Makeer.

Dominant game from Sienna Betts leads to West win during the McDonald's All-American Game

The West featured the top three players in the Class of 2025: Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson. Betts won MVP honors after contributing 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Davidson had 12 points and six rebounds, while Oklahoma-bound Chavez had 10 points for the winning West squad. As for the East, Hailee Swain led the offensive effort with 13 points.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications