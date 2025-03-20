PHOTO: USC commit Jazzy Davidson shows off her latest Naismith Girls High School All-American jersey on IG

After being named a Jersey Mike's Naismith All-American 1st Team member, five-star combo guard Jazzy Davidson, ranked No. 2 overall by the On3 Industry Rankings, finally received her commemorative All-American jersey. The Clackamas star received her special jersey during a special ceremony on Wednesday and it had the jersey number 25 for her being from the class of 2025.

Ad

Ad

Trending

She joins Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Saniah Hall, and Kaleena Smith in the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School All-America team, which is not just limited to seniors like the McDonald's All-American teams. This is evident in Hall, a junior, and Smith, a sophomore, being named to the 1st Team.

Aside from the Jersey Mike's Naismith All-America 1st team, she was also named into the McDonald's All-American team and will be playing for the West. There, she will be teaming up with her fellow Top 3 stars No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez and No. 3-ranked Sienna Betts.

Ad

The McDonald's All-American game is scheduled for April 1, 2025, at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will pit the 12 best high school basketball players from the East against the 12 best high school basketball players in the West.

She has already reached her career 2,000-point milestone and has proven to be one of the best prospects in the country, with there being a dispute between ranking sites on whether she or Sienna Betts is the true No. 2 rank.

Ad

Jazzy Davidson joined elite company when she was named a McDonald's All-American

Every year, only 24 players (12 from the East and 12 from the West) can be named a McDonald's All-American. In being named one, Jazzy Davidson joined elite company, as she will be the latest player heading to USC with that honor.

Last year alone, USC had three McDonald's All-Americans in Kayleigh Heckel, Kennedy Smith, and Avery Howell. Superstar guard JuJu Watkins was also one back in 2023, with the Trojans having a long tradition of fielding elite players in its roster.

Ad

USC head coach Lindsay Gottlieb has been all-praises for Jazzy Davidson too, and here is what she said of the five-star after she signed with her program last November:

"Jazzy, in my opinion, is the jewel of this class," said the coach. "She is an elite level player in every aspect. She can score, create, defend — a true modern, pro-style player. She has a work ethic and competitiveness that will impact our program immediately. She is truly as humble and likeable as she is talented. We got a special one, and I couldn't be more excited."

So far, Jazzy Davidson is the only player to have signed with USC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback