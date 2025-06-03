"A lot of people frowned upon it": Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez's father gets 100% real about pushing her daughter to become one of the best

Aaliyah Chavez is the top prospect in the Class of 2025. But what is it that makes her the best?

On Tuesday, the Instagram account @ballogy shared a video with Chavez's father, Sonny Chavez, speaking about his daughter's journey to becoming the best.

"@the__aaliyah_chavez is just getting started. There’s no secrets to success. It’s just the work. @thelab_texas #ballogy #ballogyai #ballogyvision #mambamentality #mambacita," read the post's caption.

Chavez's father emphasised that it's her mindset that makes her different and allows him to be honest with her and push her limits.

"I knew she was special from the fact that her mindset was different. I've never babied her, I've never lied to her. When she's having a bad day, I'm the first one to let her know," he said.

"I think early on, a lot of people kind of frowned upon it, right? 'Oh, he's crazy. He's pushing too hard.' But at the end of the day, you ask to be one of the best, and this is what it's gonna take, and sometimes it's not always pretty."

Talking about what separates Aaliyah Chavez from the rest of the prospects, he said:

"It's always been her motor. I think that's something that separated her. There's a lot of kids who are way faster, more athletic, but can they sustain that for 40 minutes? Can they sustain that for five-six games or the weekends? I think that's what separated us because we worked so hard and so long that her motor just outworked everyone else."

Chavez will play for the Oklahoma Sooners next season.

Aaliyah Chavez headlines SLAM’s 2025 high school girls basketball All-American Team

Aaliyah Chavez leads the 2025 SLAM High School Girls All-American Team, thanks to her outstanding high school career.

"Aaliyah Chavez is on her own wave. The five-star standout is an elite and next-level efficient scorer with nine 50-point performances in her high school career (yes, you read that right).

"She’ll take her generational talent to Oklahoma, but if there’s one thing you should know about our High School Diarist, she’s never been one to listen to the critics. Instead, Chavez lets her game do all the talking," SLAM posted.

Aaliyah Chavez finished her career at Monterey High School as the nation’s top recruit. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks in her senior year, leading Monterey to a 37-5 record and its first 5A Division II state title since 1981.

She was named the 2024–25 Gatorade National Player of the Year, a Naismith First Team All-American, and won the McDonald’s All-American 3-point contest.

