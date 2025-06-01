Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez dons glamorous red dress as she poses for her high school graduation snaps

Five-star point guard Aaliyah Chavez graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The Oklahoma signee, ranked No. 1 by 247Sports, had her graduation shoot, which she also posted on Saturday. She donned a Sooners shirt and a red dress as she said goodbye to her high school days.
Chavez, who led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to their first 5A Division II State Championship in 44 years, said in her caption that she has been looking forward to her move to Norman, where OU is, and thanked her high school.
"City of Norman here I come ! MHS it's been a real 1," Chavez wrote.
As the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, Chavez could have chosen to develop her skills further by going to a prep school outside of Texas. However, she decided to stay at Monterey for all four years of high school, with the goal of winning a state championship.
The Lady Plainsmen ended the season 37-5 overall and 14-2 in the district. In her state championship-winning senior season, she averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
Aaliyah Chavez ends high school career with plenty of accolades
Aside from winning a state championship, Aaliyah Chavez also ended her high school career with 4,796 career points. She had nine games where she scored 50+ points.
She won the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year award and was later awarded the Gatorade National Player of the Year. Additionally, she was also the Naismith National Player of the Year and was a Naismith First-Team All-American.
April was a busy month for Chavez, as she had the honor of playing at the McDonald's All-American Game in New York City, suiting up for the winning West team. She later asw action for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, before heading to Washington, D.C., to play for Team Flight at the Jordan Brand Classic.
This is in addition to her extracurricular activities, which include mentoring elementary school students as part of the Plainsmen Pal Program, as well as coaching others in her father's gym.