Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson lead the line-up for the 2025 Slam HS Girls All-American Team 

The 2025 SLAM HS Girls All-American Team features top players from the 2025 class, with Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, and Jazzy Davidson leading the lineup.

Aaliyah Chavez concluded her high school career at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, as the nation's No. 1 recruit. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game during her senior year.

She was instrumental in the Plainsmen getting to a 37-5 record and their first Class 5A Division II state championship since 1981.

The 5-foot-9 guard was named the 2024–25 Gatorade National Player of the Year and a Naismith First Team All-American, pocketing the McDonald's All-American 3-point contest as well. The Oakland Sooners have got her onboard and the fans are excited.

Sienna Betts is a product of Grandview High School in Colorado. She posted on average 23 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game in her senior year, earning her the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year award. In the McDonald's All-American game, she led the West team to a 104–82 victory over the East, contributing 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, earning MVP honours. The 6-foot-4 forward will join her sister Lauren Betts at UCLA.

5-foot-11 guard Jazzy Davidson from Clackamas High School in Oregon is the nation's No. 2 recruit. She is equally good at both ends of the court, and speed is her greatest strength. Her skills and consistent performance made her a three-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and a 2025 Naismith Trophy finalist. Davidson has signed with USC.

Other notable selections on the 2025 SLAM HS Girls All-American Team are LSU signee Grace Knox, South Carolina signee Agot Makeer, and Texas signee Aaliyah Crump.

Aaliyah Chavez shares a go-to shooting tip for young players

Aaliyah Chavez recently revealed her go-to shooting technique in a Sports Star TV video.

“When you’re shooting the ball, if you’re right-handed, you place your middle finger on the air hole where you put air in the ball,” she explained. “On the other hand, you put it on the side, lined up with the line on the side of the ball.”

“I like this hand placement because it keeps my elbow in when I’m shooting,” she added.

Chavez will begin her college basketball career with Oakland, which she chose over Texas and Texas Tech.

