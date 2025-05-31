  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson lead the line-up for the 2025 Slam HS Girls All-American Team 

Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jazzy Davidson lead the line-up for the 2025 Slam HS Girls All-American Team 

By Nishant
Modified May 31, 2025 18:19 GMT
Top 2025 prospects Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson
Top 2025 prospects Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez and Jazzy Davidson (Source:Getty)

The 2025 SLAM HS Girls All-American Team features top players from the 2025 class, with Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, and Jazzy Davidson leading the lineup.

Ad

Aaliyah Chavez concluded her high school career at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, as the nation's No. 1 recruit. She averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game during her senior year.

She was instrumental in the Plainsmen getting to a 37-5 record and their first Class 5A Division II state championship since 1981.

The 5-foot-9 guard was named the 2024–25 Gatorade National Player of the Year and a Naismith First Team All-American, pocketing the McDonald's All-American 3-point contest as well. The Oakland Sooners have got her onboard and the fans are excited.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sienna Betts is a product of Grandview High School in Colorado. She posted on average 23 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 blocks per game in her senior year, earning her the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year award. In the McDonald's All-American game, she led the West team to a 104–82 victory over the East, contributing 16 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, earning MVP honours. The 6-foot-4 forward will join her sister Lauren Betts at UCLA.

Ad

5-foot-11 guard Jazzy Davidson from Clackamas High School in Oregon is the nation's No. 2 recruit. She is equally good at both ends of the court, and speed is her greatest strength. Her skills and consistent performance made her a three-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and a 2025 Naismith Trophy finalist. Davidson has signed with USC.

Other notable selections on the 2025 SLAM HS Girls All-American Team are LSU signee Grace Knox, South Carolina signee Agot Makeer, and Texas signee Aaliyah Crump.

Ad

Aaliyah Chavez shares a go-to shooting tip for young players

Aaliyah Chavez recently revealed her go-to shooting technique in a Sports Star TV video.

“When you’re shooting the ball, if you’re right-handed, you place your middle finger on the air hole where you put air in the ball,” she explained. “On the other hand, you put it on the side, lined up with the line on the side of the ball.”
Ad
“I like this hand placement because it keeps my elbow in when I’m shooting,” she added.

Chavez will begin her college basketball career with Oakland, which she chose over Texas and Texas Tech.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More
Edited by Siddharth Sikdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications