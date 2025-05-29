Top-ranked HS standout and Oklahoma Sooner's signee Aaliyah Chavez shares pro-tip behind getting buckets [VIDEO]

When it comes to shooting, Aaliyah Chavez is one of the best in high school today. The McDonald's All-American will be heading to Oklahoma this fall, and she is telling some of her secrets on how to get some buckets.

In a video posted on the Sports Star TV Instagram page on Wednesday, the No. 1-ranked five-star recruit from the Class of 2025 dropped some advice about how to be better in shooting. Among the things she suggests is hand placement and the position of one's elbows and fingers.

"I'm Aaliyah Chavez, I play basketball at Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas. Today, I'm going to show you how to place your hands when you're shooting the ball. When you're shooting the ball, if you're right-handed, you place your middle finger on the air hole where you put air in the ball," she said in the video.

"On the other hand, you put it on the side, lined up with the line on the side of the ball. I like this hand placement because it keeps my elbow in when I'm shooting. I'm Aliyah Chavez, and that's my tip," added the No. 1-ranked five-star prospect.

The video was shot in the school gym of her high school, Monterey. She led the Texas-based school to a 5A Division II State Championship, which is the first state championship that the Lady Plainsmen have won in 44 years.

Because she is the No. 1-ranked prospect, Chavez had the chance to get into any high-profile prep school, but chose to stay at Monterey to win a state championship with her home team.

The five-star point guard was also a Jordan Brand and a McDonald's All-American, a Gatorade National and Texas Player of the Year winner, and the Naismith Player of the Year.

Aaliyah Chavez explains why she chose Oklahoma

There was a lot of anticipation on which school Aaliyah Chavez would eventually choose, ultimately going with Oklahoma. After she announced her choice in March, she spoke with ESPN's Sports Center to explain why:

"They match how I want to play; I want to play fast," Aaliyah Chavez explained.

Chavez chose Oklahoma over two other frontrunners in Texas Tech and Texas, with Texas Tech being considered a favorite because it is her hometown school.

