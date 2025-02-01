ACC powerhouse joins recruiting race for IMG Academy defensive end pursued by Alabama, Ohio State, and others

Preston Carey, a dominant defensive end from IMG Academy, is rapidly rising as one of the top recruits for the 2026 class. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 280 pounds, the prospect has earned significant attention from elite college programs across the country.

Carey, known for his physicality and explosiveness on the field, recently secured his 47th scholarship offer from Southern Methodist University, with Alabama emerging as a major contender.

On Thursday, Carey posted about the offer from the Mustangs on his X account, writing:

"After another great daily workout at @IMGAcademy and a great conversation with @CoachHun_SMU @CoachMoCrum @SMUFB @rhettlashlee I am blessed to receive my 47th Full Scholarship ⭕️ffer from Southern Methodist University! @CoachThibbs."

Alabama’s offer, extending Carey’s growing list of suitors, includes powerhouses such as Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Texas. Carey’s recruitment journey has been intense, with Ohio State first showing interest when he visited in ninth grade, with Buckeyes coach Ryan Day later making a visit to IMG Academy to assess the star player in person.

Despite the intense recruitment from various top programs, Carey has yet to finalize his list of favorites. This past fall, he toured schools like Florida and Indiana, as Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas continue to pursue him heavily.

While Carey has not yet visited Alabama, he has confirmed that a trip will happen "as soon as possible." With 47 offers to date, including from prestigious programs such as Notre Dame and Auburn, Carey plans to narrow down his list with official visits and make his decision by the end of June.

Before entering high school, Carey was already dominating recruiting camps, impressing with his rare combination of size and athleticism. His hard work earned him his 42nd Division I offer in January from Alabama, which had closely monitored his development and finally extended their invitation.

“It’s a prestigious program,” Carey said. “They’re not just going to offer you easy.”

In a conversation with BamaOnline, Carey revealed the impact of Alabama’s offer.

“Coach Roach said he loved the way I played and definitely saw me as a great defensive lineman,” Carey told BOL. “He said he would love to have me in his DL (defensive line) room. It was a great conversation."

He emphasized the significance of the offer, saying:

“They have been recruiting me heavily and building a relationship with me for a long time now, so this offer is great. The Alabama staff loved my film. They have been building a relationship with me, so the offer was just to let me know they’re official about me now.”

While Carey hasn’t disclosed his leading contenders, he acknowledged interest from Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas. Having previously connected with Alabama assistant director Tony Jones and associate director of player personnel Eron Hodges, Carey is expected to speak with Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack soon.

