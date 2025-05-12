Adidas basketball shares 5-word reaction to wholesome McDonald's All-American moment from Mikel Brown Jr. 

Mikel Brown Jr. will begin his college basketball journey with the Louisville Cardinals. After an excellent high school career, fans are excited to see him at Louisville.

Ad

Amid his transition, McDonald's All-American Games' official Instagram account shared an edit of the athlete on Mother's Day. In the reel, Mikel says, "Hi mom," into the camera, followed by a McDonald's All-American game clip where he outmanoeuvres the defenders and lands a clean dunk.

"hi mom 🥹 @mikel_brownjr," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Adidas Basketball appreciated Mikel's performance at the game through their official Instagram account.

"burger boy Mikel was different 🥲," commented adidas Basketball.

Adidas basketball's comment on post about Mikel Brown Jr.

The McDonald's All-American Game, held on April 2, saw Mikel help Team West win 105-92 over Team East, alongside AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson. He finished with five points on 2-for-4 shooting and made his only free throw. He also added two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Ad

In a conversation with Big Red Louie, Brown Jr. opened up why he chose Louisville. He named coach Pat Kelsey, the coaching staff and the positive environment as factors in his decision.

"Play style and just the environment, and what the type of environment I am going to be stepping into," Brown said. "Like I said, that energy, and positive energy that PK (Pat Kelsey) and his coaching staff brings is definitely a place that you want to be in and the people you want to surround yourself with."

Ad

Mikel will play along with Samardo Samuels, a prospect from St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, at Louisville. The 6-foot-9 player is a power forward.

Mikel Brown Jr. shines at Chris Brickley’s Invitational and secures MVP Honours

The Chris Brickley Invitational High School All-American Game took place in Chicago. Mikel Brown Jr. delivered an outstanding performance there. The 6-foot-3 point guard scored 29 points and earned the game’s Most Valuable Player award.

Ad

The event featured a lineup of elite prospects, including Meleek Thomas (Arkansas), Eric Reibe (UConn), Sadiq White Jr. (Syracuse), and Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston).

Brown concluded his high school career at DME Academy. In his last year of high school, he averaged 29.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 100% from the free-throw line.

According to On3, Mikel Brown Jr. is the top point guard. He's the second-best player in Florida and ranked seventh in the Class of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More