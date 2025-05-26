"AJ Dybantsa in a couple years too": Fans excited for potential link up between BYU signee and NBA's Thompson twins at FIBA

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is proud of his Jamaican heritage and has teamed up with the country's basketball federation to better the program. Jamaica's international basketball profile is rising, with NBA players Amen and Ausar Thompson seeking Jamaican citizenship to join the national team.

Dybantsa's involvement with the Jamaica Basketball Association has fueled speculation that he could also play for Jamaica.

On Sunday, fans responded to a Ballislife Instagram post about the Thompson twins' plans to represent Jamaica, suggesting Dybantsa could join the team in the future.

"AJ Dybansta in a couple years too 👀," one fan said.

"Need AJ, Nembhard and Isaiah Stewart they gon be str8," another person wrote.

"Thank you! I hate when dudes abandon their homeland just because their parents anchored them to the US. Dybansta should be playing too!" a fan added.

Some fans speculated what the trio of Dybantsa and the Thompson twins could do for Jamaica.

"Aj, Ausar, Amen, TRIPLE A MONSTER X," one fan said.

"these two and AJ dybantsa would dominante 😭," opined another commenter.

"LET'S GOOOOO!!! I have custom 🇯🇲 merch for them whenever they're ready 🥳💪🏾," added another commenter.

Hoops fans react to possibility of AJ Dybantsa joining the Thompson Twins in playing for the Jamaican National Team (source: IG/ ballislife)

While his father is from the Congo, Dybantsa's mother is from Jamaica. During last year's Nike Hoop Summit, the five-star small forward represented Jamaica and Congo for Team World.

He represented Team USA this year and is expected to represent the United States again for the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland in June.

AJ Dybantsa partnered with Bob & Rita Marley Foundation to promote youth basketball in Jamaica

From May 8-11, Dybantsa travelled to Jamaica with his parents and partnered up with JABA. He also partnered with the Bob & Rita Marley Foundation to promote youth basketball in the country.

The collaboration will include the five-star BYU signee visiting schools all over the country and donating equipment. The partnership aims to promote early involvement by local Jamaican youth in basketball at the grassroots level.

