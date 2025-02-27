AJ Dybantsa’s presumed #1 NBA draft pick spot might be in peril due to Darryn Peterson, hoops analyst explains

For years, it has been assumed that No. 1-ranked Class of 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa would be the No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2026. However, with his team, Utah Prep, struggling late in the season, many question whether he would be picked No. 1 now.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony is among those doubting Dybantsa getting that No. 1 pick next year, especially as Prolific Prep's Darryn Peterson has been red hot late in the season.

Peterson's Prolific Prep beating Dybantsa's Utah Prep twice this season also helps.

"While AJ Dybantsa has been presumed the No. 1 pick in 2026, Darryn Peterson has made a strong push in the past few months. There is plenty of runway left to determine who is ultimately picked first," Givony said.

While AJ Dybantsa has proven to be one of the most athletic basketball players in the Class of 2025, Darryn Peterson has emerged as one of the finest shot-makers, able to not only shoot the ball but also find the open guy, and is emerging as the class' leading playmaker. Peterson guided the Prolific Prep team to a 25-5 record in 2024-2025, culminating in a seven-game victory streak.

Dynantsa's Utah Prep have lost six of their last eight games. This included the team's 86-88 loss to Peterson's Prolific Prep last Feb. 8. Utah Prep currently has an 18-10 record and is looking to bounce back with a few Grind Session games left on its schedule.

Mock Draft for 2026 also has Darryn Peterson on top of AJ Dybantsa

ESPN and Draft Express released the results of a 2026 mock draft by Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo. They also have Darryn Peterson at No. 1, being picked by the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, AJ Dybantsa is at No. 2, being picked by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The mock draft also has Duke signee Cameron Boozer being picked No. 3 by the team that his dad, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, used to play for, the Utah Jazz. At the No. 4 pick is uncommitted small forward Nate Ament, who is projected to be picked by the Charlotte Hornets.

These are merely projections, and things could change once these athletes start college. Dybantsa will have an opportunity to finally beat Peterson because their respective schools of choice, BYU and Kansas, are both in the Big 12 conference.

