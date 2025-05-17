AJ Dybantsa shares 2-word reaction as he swats Milaysia Fulwiley's dunk attempt at a party

Top-ranked Class of 2025 star AJ Dybantsa is just counting down the days until he finally becomes an official BYU Cougar and plays in the NCAA. He has been on the grind and practicing hard, but he parties from time to time. In one of those parties, he even does a bit of trolling, as LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley can attest to.

In that party, somebody held a small ring and board behind AJ Dybantsa and gave Milaysia Fulwiley a tiny ball for her to dunk in that tiny ring and over Dybantsa. However, the BYU signee denied her the dunk by playfully blocking her shot, with everyone else at the party laughing about the incident.

AJ Dybantsa playfully blocks LSU star Milaysia Fulwiley's dunk attempt at a party (Source: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

"hell nahhhh @laywitdabutter," AJ Dybantsa wrote in his story's caption.

The video was originally posted by Erin Burke Scotland on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. In the video, it seemed that Fulwiley herself was laughing along after getting blocked, and that it was all in good fun.

Fulwiley originally played for Dawn Staley's South Carolina, but surprised many when she announced that she was transferring to LSU, even after she helped lead the Gamecocks to the NCAA national championship in 2024

As for Dybantsa, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2025 has now begun practicing with Kevin Young and the BYU Cougars over at Provo. He had also been doing several promotions for the school, as well as having a new NIL deal with fast food giant McDonald's.

AJ Dybantsa reveals which NBA teams he wants to play for

Even though AJ Dybantsa is coming into BYU with a lot of hype, he is still expected to be a one-and-done and enter the NBA Draft next year.

During an interview with Yahoo! Sports last March, Dybantsa opened up on which specific team he prefers, and he revealed that he can fit in anywhere, but there are two teams he likes.

"I think I can fit in with any team. I'm just watching," Dybantsa told Yahoo! Sports.

He then revealed that he particularly likes San Antonio and Orlando, but he is fine whichever team drafts him:

"I mean, I like both squads. I mean, my mind changes every day. So now, like, I'm in the mindset of like, whoever drafts me, drafts me. I don't really have a specific team."

He has been open about wanting to enter the NBA as soon as possible, with many Cougars fans already expecting him not to stay for long.

