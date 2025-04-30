AJ Dybantsa shares 3-word reaction as former UCF guard Mikey Williams makes transfer portal move to Big Sky team  

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa left a comment on former UCF guard Mikey Williams' post after transferring to a Big Sky team. On Wednesday, Williams shared a picture of himself posing with a basketball in a Sacramento State Hornets jersey.

"All Glory to God ✅✅✅," Williams captioned.

Dybantsa expressed his support for Williams.

"go get it," Dybantsa commented.

AJ Dybantsa's comment on Mikey Williams' post (image credit: instagram/mikey)

Like Dybantsa, Williams was one of the top high school prospects in the country. As a freshman at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, he averaged 29.9 points and scored a record 77 points in a single game. He was named MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year in 2020.

The 6-foot-3 guard committed to Memphis but never played for the team. In 2023, he was arrested and charged with firing a gun at a car. The charges were later reduced. Williams pleaded guilty to one felony count of making criminal threats. The charge became a misdemeanour, and he received a year of probation.

Williams transferred to UCF in January 2024. He played in 18 games and averaged 5.1 ppg in 14 minutes. Joining Sacramento State is a fresh start for Williams, and the program recently hired former NBA point guard Mike Bibby as coach and appointed Shaquille O’Neal as general manager.

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa talks about his game and the kind of player he is

AJ Dybantsa is set to begin his career at BYU. The 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot-1 wingspan is the perfect combination of size, skill and shotmaking.

On the "Kevin O'Connor Show," he talked about the kind of player he is.

"I think I'm a simple player, but I try to give the crowd what they want, but I try to play the right way," Dybantsa said on March 7. "I try to be efficient, try to take the right shots, but I mean, I try to give highlight plays, highlight dunks, threes."

Discussing his game style, Dybantsa admitted that he's naturally energetic and likes to please the crowd.

"I'm just naturally like, I mean, I've naturally been like an exciting player," Dybantsa said. "So that's been like my style of game. So I mean, I just like giving the crowd a show."

Dybantsa will team up with Robert Wright III, a Baylor transfer, at BYU. The duo has previously played together.

