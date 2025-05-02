Isaiah Barnes, Alijah Arenas' cousin and son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, shared his joy and excitement over Alijah's return home following his recovery from the serious car accident that occurred just a week ago.

Ad

On April 25, the basketball world was shaken by the shocking news of Alijah Arenas' involvement in a serious car crash. Just over a week later, it's all joy and gratitude as the five-star USC commit has fully recovered and is now easing back into shape with no major or lasting injuries to his body.

Alijah's father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, posted a heartwarming video of his son walking back into their home, where a room full of flowers, gifts, balloons and decorations awaited him. In the clip, Alijah can be seen taking it all in, pausing to look through the flowers, gifts and cards likely written by friends and well-wishers.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The video has sparked a wave of positive reactions, including a heartfelt response from Isaiah Barnes. On Friday, Isaiah reposted the clip to his Instagram Story, adding a touching caption:

"LOOK AT THAT BOYYYYYY. Welcome home family ♥️♥️." He wrote.

Alijah Arenas' cousin and Matt Barnes' son Isaiah Barnes, excited as the USC commit returns home following a week in the hospital. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)

Isaiah and Alijah are cousins through their mothers, Gloria Govan and Laura Govan, who are sisters.

Ad

Alijah Arenas already wrapped up his high school basketball journey and is looking forward to joining the USC Trojans at the college level next season. Isaiah Barnes, on the other hand, had just finished his sophomore year at the Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California. Unlike Alijah, Isaiah and his twin brother, Carter Barnes, are still far from college recruitment.

"I wanted the twins and Alijah to kind of play together." Former NBA star Matt Barnes on wanting his sons, Carter and Isaiah Barnes, to play with Alijah Arenas

The Barnes twins, Carter and Isaiah, might have had the opportunity to play alongside their cousin Alijah Arenas if Alijah's father, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, had agreed to their father Matt Barnes' proposal.

Ad

According to the 2017 NBA champion, he had pleaded with Gilbert to let Alijah play alongside the twins, but Gilbert had other plans. He believed the trio could have won a championship together.

Speaking on the "No Chill with Gil" podcast, he said:

"I begged Gil, but Gil wouldn't let Alijah play with the twins. I wanted the twins and Alijah to kind of play together because I feel like they could have won a national championship if they put his son with the twins and we had a couple other pieces. But Gil. I respect his angle and his point of view now, seeing the player that Alijah has become,"

Ad

Carter and Isaiah Barnes still have two years of high school basketball left to play. They'll be aiming to follow in the footsteps of their cousin Alijah, who is now set to join the USC Trojans. Notably, Alijah had just three years of high school basketball after reclassifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More