Alijah Arenas' mom Laura Govan shares a snap in an LA Kings jersey with a funny message

Laura Govan, the mother of Alijah Arenas and Gilbert Arenas' ex-wife, keeps her social media followers up to date with her daily life. On Thursday, she shared a snap of herself on her Instagram stories, captioning it with a witty message.

Govan shared a crisp photograph of herself, sporting a sleek bun with bold eyes in an LA Kings jersey. She shared a witty NHL pun in the caption:

"No Puck Intended."

lauramgovan via Instagram

Laura Goven associates herself with the Virgo zodiac sign, with two traits of that being candid and unapologetic. On Monday, she resonated with Wednesday Addams' quote, acknowledging her candid self.

“I act as if I don't care if people dislike me. Deep Down, I secretly enjoy it,” Addams said in the clip.

In late October, Govan appeared on Carlos King's YouTube channel, "Reality With the King." The "Marriage Boot Camp" star spoke about her marital struggles with her ex-husband, former NBA champion Gilbert Arenas. She further opened up about Arenas' alleged relationship with Draya Michele.

"I had no idea she was Gilbert’s jump-off. I had no idea until I was going through some papers at the house and saw that he had given her $25,000 and brought her to LA," Goven said. [1:01:23]

Laura Govan delighted as Alijah Arenas scores 25 points

Rising basketball hooper Alijah Arenas is playing for Chatsworth High School and scored 25 points at the 2024 Westside Tip-Off Classic High School Basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The young dribbler faced off against Former NBA star Trevor Ariza's son and No. 7 prospect, Tajh Ariza. The match ended a close 58-56, with Chatsworth stealing the victory.

Laura Goven couldn't contain her excitement and shared the victory on her social media handle.

Alijah Arenas, a 6-foot-4 athlete, is a shooting guard who completed 27 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 30.3 points per contest. In addition, the youngster has an On3 Industrial rank of No. 98, with all four major recruiting media services awarding five-star status.

Laura Govan also attended her daughter Izela Arenas' basketball match at Louisville. The 5'9 guard plays the position of guard for the Louisville Cardinals and played for 23 minutes, scoring 7 points.

The Cardinals came out as 75-52 winners on the day, much to the delight of Govan.

