"Anyone but them, lol": Fans react as Michigan set their sight on rival Notre Dame's HC Marcus Freeman's son with a recruiting offer

Despite his father’s strong ties to Notre Dame, Vinny Freeman, the son of Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman, is drawing interest from a major rival. Michigan wrestling head coach Sean Bormet visited the Freeman household on February 3 to meet with the talented high school junior.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The recruiting interest from Michigan has sparked a range of reactions from fans. Some took to social media to express their thoughts.

“How about IU or Iowa? Anyone but them, lol. In all seriousness, congratulations! It’s a big honor!” one fan said.

“That’s not the sweatshirt I was hoping to see,” another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here is how others reacted:

"If freeman can get Notre dame to get a wrestling program back it would be better than winning a natty," a fan said.

"Ohio state alum, head coach of the Irish.. with a Wolverine as a son..? Marcus Freeman is the man," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Vinny, a standout wrestler at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, holds an impressive 21-2 record this season, ranking No. 3 in the state in the 175-pound weight class, according to On3.

Over his three-year high school career, he has compiled an 85-16 record. In addition to wrestling, he also plays safety for Penn’s football team.

Michigan’s wrestling program, currently ranked No. 19 in the nation, has made significant strides under Bormet’s leadership. In 2022, the Wolverines secured their first Big Ten Tournament title in nearly five decades, and Bormet earned NWCA and Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

Before he met with Michigan, Vinny and his mother, Joanna Freeman, visited Cornell University in August 2024. The Big Red, currently ranked No. 9, is also a strong contender in his recruitment.

Michigan lands top offensive lineman Ty Haywood on National Signing Day

In his first full recruiting cycle as Michigan’scoach, Sherrone Moore entered National Signing Day with a top-eight class and secured a major addition by landing elite offensive lineman Ty Haywood.

Initially committed to Alabama on July 14, 2024, Haywood decommitted in December and opted to delay his decision past the early signing period. After making an official visit to Ann Arbor on January 17, he ultimately chose Michigan.

Sharing the rationale behind commitment Haywood said:

"We all have the same mindset of winning," Haywood shared with ESPN. "We're going to go in and do what we're supposed to do. But we're also going to have fun with this process and this next chapter of life. I'm ready to go dominate, win games and make it a fun time in our lives."

The 6-foot-5, 297-pound lineman is ranked No. 39 overall in the 2025 class, No. 6 among offensive linemen, and No. 10 in Texas, per 247Sports Composite.

With Haywood’s commitment, the Wolverines now boast 24 signees in its 2025 recruiting class. Before signing day, the Wolverines ranked No. 7 nationally and third in the Big Ten, trailing only Ohio State and Texas. Haywood’s addition propelled them to No. 6, surpassing Auburn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback