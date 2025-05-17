Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin announces major college recruitment decision

Devin Fitzgerald, a three-star wide receiver and the son of former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald, announced that he will reveal his commitment on July 5, as per Rivals. The talented receiver is currently sitting on 35 offers and is yet to finalize his top destinations.

Ad

Fitzgerald received offers from top schools such as UCLA, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Michigan, Stanford, Florida State, Duke, Pittsburgh and Arizona. The three-star prospect has also scheduled six official visits in the upcoming weeks. He will begin his trip with an OV to UCLA this weekend.

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-2 athlete will follow that up with visits to Clemson (May 30), Stanford (June 6), Notre Dame (June 13) and North Carolina (June 20), with Arizona State also set to receive an official visit during that span, as per On3. He has already visited multiple programs before and will officially log visits with them prior to his commitment.

According to On3, the UCLA Bruins have the best chance of landing the three-star prospect. The recruitment has given the program a 20.8% chance of landing Fitzgerald.

Ad

Devin Fitzgerald is ranked No. 503 in the country and is the 79th-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fourth-best overall recruit from the state of Arizona.

Devin Fitzgerald shares his excitement after getting an offer from Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish extended an offer to Devin Fitzgerald on May 8. The receiver was on the program's radar for a long time and finally decided to act upon it by offering Fitzgerald.

Ad

The talented receiver was looking forward to an offer from Marcus Freeman and company and was delighted when he received it this month.

"I’ve been trying to get the offer for a while," Fitzgerald told Blue & Gold, as per On3. "It’s definitely exciting and relieving to get the offer I’ve been trying to get for a while. It means a lot. But I still have work to do."

Ad

He also spoke about his conversation with the program's coaching staff and their expectations if he comes to them.

"They said my best football is yet to come, and felt they needed to offer me after that spring ball practice," Fitzgerald said, as per On3. "They’ve seen I’ve gotten a lot faster and more explosive, which is why they could offer now."

Notre Dame's Class of 2026 is ranked No. 2 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have landed 16 commitments and are poised to add more going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.