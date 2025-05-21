Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald shares official visit snaps from Big Ten football team [PHOTOS]

Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr., recently gave fans a glimpse into his official visit to UCLA, now part of the Big Ten. Sharing a series of striking photos on Instagram, the young quarterback donned the Bruins’ iconic blue and gold.

One standout image features Fitzgerald seated in UCLA’s locker room, suited up in the pristine white and gold uniform, framed by vibrant red roses—a creative flourish capturing both elegance and intensity.

Another image shows him admiring a golden helmet with the UCLA script logo, a moment of reflection and pride. With the caption hinting at his uncommitted status, Devin tagged @uclafb and used the hashtag #uncommitted, adding to the buzz around his recruitment.

Devin Fitzgerald is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior wide receiver at Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona.

He hauled in 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2024 season, catching the eyes of top college programs.

Ranked No. 481 nationally in the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class, Fitzgerald is currently rated as a three-star recruit. He’s amassed more than 30 scholarship offers, including from UCLA, Notre Dame, Michigan, Stanford, Arizona State, Florida State, Duke, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

While his upcoming visits include stops at UCLA, Clemson, Stanford, North Carolina and Arizona State, sources close to the recruitment process caution that these programs don’t necessarily lead for his commitment—though they remain strong contenders.

Devin Fitzgerald sets commitment date, includes Notre Dame among five officials

Brophy Prep standout wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald has locked in five official visits and circled July 5 as his commitment announcement date. He will visit Clemson on May 30, Stanford on June 6 and Notre Dame on June 13.

He’ll conclude with North Carolina on June 20. Arizona State is also on his list, though a visit date is pending. Clemson remains the only school among those not to formally offer him.

Notre Dame, a school he has visited unofficially three times, offered him on May 8.

“I’ve been trying to get the offer for a while,” Fitzgerald told Blue & Gold. “It’s definitely exciting and relieving … it means a lot.”

The Irish staff is bullish on his upside.

“They said my best football is yet to come,” Fitzgerald added. “They’ve seen I’ve gotten a lot faster and more explosive.”

Fitzgerald has also drawn interest from 13 other Power Four programs, including Michigan, Florida State, Duke and Pittsburgh. His strong junior campaign and pedigree have made him one of the most sought-after prospects in Arizona.

