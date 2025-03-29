Arizona’s latest recruit Koa Peat’s “mid-post and low-post talent” gets highlighted among his other strengths by recruiting insider

Five-star power forward Koa Peat is taking his talents to Tucson and will team up with NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce, at Arizona. Peat is ranked No. 9 overall by ESPN, and he will be an athletic big man for the Wildcats next season and one of the players Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd will be building a team around.

On Thursday, after Peat's big announcement during "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN recruitment insider Paul Biancardi chimed in on the Arizona Gatorade State Player of the Year heading to Tucson for college and was all praises for Lloyd's latest addition in an Instagram comment.

"What Koa Peat Brings to Arizona: His mid-post and low-post talent has been his calling card, along with his basketball IQ, which allows him to process execution and coverages," Biancardi wrote. "He can be a difficult matchup, as he has demonstrated the ability to drive past centers, shoot from 15 to 17 feet, and overpower similarly sized opponents inside.

"He came into the game highly ranked and has maintained his ranking range throughout his career. Which is both difficult and impressive to achieve. He possesses a competitive spirit where winning drives his actions."

Paul Biancardi comments on Arizona's latest addition (Source: IG/@sportcenternext)

Koa Peat, who plays for the Perry Pumas, announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Thursday, becoming Arizona's third recruit from the Class of 2025. He will join four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode from Brewster Academy and three-star shooting guard Bryce James from Sierra Canyon.

Koa Peat won 4th straight state championship with a broken hand

With Koa Peat and Bryce James going to Arizona next season, two players with state championship credentials will join the Wildcats. Bryce, the youngest son of LeBron James, won California's Division I state title, while Peat led Perry to four straight titles. However, Peat won his fourth and final title with Perry with a broken hand.

The five-star power forward suffered a season-ending injury before the state championship playoffs and was supposed to miss it entirely. However, he returned and played several key playoff games, including the semifinal and final, though he was playing hurt.

Even with an injured hand, Peat led the Pumas to a 63-44 victory over the Sunnyslope Vikings to win the Open Division state basketball title on March 9. This was Perry's fourth straight state title win, which meant that Koa tied his elder brother, Cassius Peat's four-title record with Corona del Sol from 2011 to 2015.

