“Begging a 17 year old”: Hoops fans react as Fanstake launches campaign to get Nate Ament to Kentucky Wildcats

With FanStake, fans get to help their school attract undecided high school athletes like Nate Ament, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026. Fans get to "stake" their own money and give a deposit worth $25. Should the athlete choose their school, he gets their money, but should that athlete choose another school, they will get their deposit back.

In a new campaign, Fanstake launched one called the “10X boost campaign” for Nate Ament, where fans get to boost their stakes 10 times the normal amount. This has gotten a lot more competitive as Kentucky has been doing a late push for the five-star small forward on Fanstake and challenging top staker Louisville.

With fans continuing to push Ament to join their respective schools, other fans have commented on the practice and made their opinions known.

"Begging a 17 year old that isn't gonna be a difference maker anyone is ridiculous. Eff him and his money, go in the portal and bring in proven experienced talent," one fan said.

"Ugh this is ridiculous. Go somewhere else if it’s just a money grab," one fan replied.

"He's not coming here. Stop throwing yalls money away smh," another commenter said.

Kentucky fans made their presence felt in the post, with many continuing to urge Nate Ament to choose Mark Pope's Wildcats.

"@ament_nate no brainer!! 🔥🔥🔥," one fan commented.

"@ament_nate SLIDEEEEEE… you a threattttt," said another fan.

"This kid is awesome but I’m more than fine with 3 freshmen and spend that nil money in the portal. He awesome tho," another person noted.

Fans comment on people trying to get Nate Ament to commit to Kentucky via Fanstake (Source: Instagram/ kentucky.hoops)

Ament has whittled down his choices to just five teams, and they are Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, Arkansas and Tennessee. Louisville and Duke are considered the favorites, but Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee are all making late pushes.

Which team has the most fans giving their money for Nate Ament on Fanstake?

As for which fans are giving the most money to Nate Ament, it is one of the two favorites, the Louisville Cardinals, whose fans have raised $83,731 for the five-star small forward. However, Kentucky has made a late push, though they have a lot to catch up to at just $46,565.

Duke, which already has three five-star recruits from the Class of 2025, is at third place with $25,715, with Tennessee at a distant fourth at just $6,025.

