"Getting the Kentucky/Louisville fans excited": Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's visit to Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats

After officially visiting all the other interested schools, Nate Ament, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect from the Class of 2025, finally went to Lexington for an official visit to Kentucky. This is the final school he has officially visited and is not expected to make any other visits until he makes his decision.

The No. 4 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 took to Instagram and posted photos of his official visit to Kentucky, including ones with coach Mark Pope and him wearing a Wildcats jersey.

Slam High School also posted the highlights of his visit to Lexington.

As the No. 4 overall from his class, many schools would want Ament on their team. His official visit to Kentucky certainly has a lot of college hoops fans talking.

"Getting the Kentucky/Louisville fans excited just to sign with Duke. 😂😂," one fan pointed out, noting Duke is the favorite to land Ament.

"he's going to duke, check his "following"" said another hoops fan.

"My young boy right here he’s one of them frfr!!! 💯💪🏾🤝🏾," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, fans of the Louisville Cardinals made their presence felt in the comments section.

"@ament_nate louisville the way we got u bro," said one Cardinals fan.

"the ville," said another commenter.

"yaa i dont see him in the uniform… BigBlue migh not be him 🔮," added another person.

Hoops fans react to Nate Ament officially visiting Kentucky (Source: Instagram/ slam_hs)

With Ament as the highest-rated remaining uncommitted recruit, all schools went all out for his official visits. Duke, the favorite in his race, brought out the big guns, with five-star recruits Shelton Henderson, Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer sitting with the No. 4 courtside at the Feb. 1 game against North Carolina.

Louisville and Kentucky fans battling for Nate Ament at NIL fan betting site

Nate Ament is also the first high school athlete to sign with FanStake, a website where fans pledge money to their favorite athletes to entice them to their favorite school. Fans deposit $25 so they can pledge money. If the athlete picks the school they want, they have to pay, but if not, they will get their deposit back.

Currently, Louisville fans are leading with $34,680 pledged to Ament, but Kentucky fans are not far behind. So far, Wildcats fans have pledged 25,570 to try and get Ament. These two schools have gathered far more pledges than third-place Duke with $5,230.

