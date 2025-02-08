The notion of NBA sons outperforming their fathers was demonstrated by one high-profile example, Steph Curry, who has surpassed his NBA father, Dell Curry, in terms of accomplishment. The NBA Future Starts Now Instagram page asked various NBA sons if they believed they could beat their father 1-on-1, and many replied yes.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, both say they would beat their dad 1-on-1. Kiyan Anthony, the only son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, thought the same thing, saying that he would beat his dad "for sure."

Jase Richardson, who was teammates with the Boozer Twins before going to Michigan State, said he would beat his dad, former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson "100%." However, his younger brother, four-star Jax, who plays with the Boozers at Columbus, admitted that his dad would win.

The five NBA sons were at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts last January when they were interviewed about their fathers, with the four of them having games while Jase was there showing support for his old team.

Jax, Cameron and Cayden all play for the Columbus Explorers, who defeated Perry High School at the event, 75-65. Cameron was named the game MVP. Meanwhile, Kiyan, who plays for the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders, led his team to victory over AZ Compass Prep, 68-55, with the Syracuse signee also being named the game MVP.

Where will some of the NBA sons in high school go next?

Several NBA sons were in action at last month's Hoophall Classic, including Bryce James, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James. He and his team, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, defeated Grayson 60-46 during the event.

He will be going to Arizona this year, surprising many on New Year's Day with his commitment announcement.

Meanwhile, the Boozer Twins are both going to Duke. As for Kiyan, he chose his dad's alma mater, Syracuse.

As for those who did not play at last month's big event, Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas who plays for Chatsworth, has committed to the USC Trojans, while four-star Dynamic Prep point guard Jermaine O'Neal Jr., the son of the former Indiana Pacer, has committed to SMU.

