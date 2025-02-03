LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to teammate Gavin Hightower's performance for Sierra Canyon

Three-star Arizona commit Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, often uses his platform to promote local Southern California players. This time, the youngest James son promoted his teammate, Gavin Hightower, after he led Sierra Canyon to a 63–54 victory over Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), led by No. 1 ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes.

On Wednesday, James reshared a post by Ballslife on his Instagram story and captioned it:

"Pro."

Bryce James reacts to Gavin Hightower's performance vs. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) (Source: Instagram/_justbryce)

Hightower and Maxi Adams each scored 18 points in that win against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). Bryce Cofield added 15, with Hightower getting the game MVP honors.

Trending

The game was part of the Mission League's six-game showcase, the Trinity-Mission League Showcase, at the Intuit Dome. By winning the game, Bryce James and his squad, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, have earned second place in the Mission League and a bye in the Mission League tournament, which kicks off this Sunday.

After the game, Gavin Hightower spoke with the LA Times.

“We’re excited we were able to get the win, we know how good we can be, and having the extra time off is huge because we’ll probably see that team again and this gives us a couple days in the gym to clean up our mistakes,” the Iona commit said. “It’s a blessing to play in an arena like this. It’s all about being confident and having fun, but honestly we need the rest because we go hard every day in practice.”

Meanwhile, Tyran Stokes had a game-high 23 points for Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), which dropped to third place in the Mission League. Harvard Westlake, expected to win the league, remains in first place heading to the Mission League tournament.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon prove to be a contender in the Mission League

After last Saturday's win over one of the best teams in the country, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Bryce James and his squad, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, will be heading into the Mission League tournament on a bye. They will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and be in the same bracket as Notre Dame, which took the No. 3 seed. A rematch between the two teams is possible.

Sierra Canyon will have plenty of momentum heading into the tournament, as the team has only lost once in ten games. The Trailblazers have ended the season with a 20-4 record and are considered a favorite to win it all at the Mission League Tournament, the league's version of the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback