"Better than AJ": Hoops fans react as No. 2 recruit Darryn Peterson drops a near triple-double at the Grind Session

No. 2 recruit Darryn Peterson impressed basketball fans once again as he dropped a near triple-double. On Saturday, Slam High School posted a glimpse of Peterson’s play at the Grind Session. The five-star prospect was seen doing everything on the court as a shooting guard, scoring 3-pointers, dribbling past the defenders and dishing out assists.

The performance sparked a discussion about a comparison between Darryn and the top player in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa. Given that both are top players, it is more expected than not.

“Better than AJ,” a fan commented.

Other fans had similar opinions after this performance at Grind Session:

“Idk I like his game better than AJs it’s more refined,” another fan said.

“He makes scoring look so much easier then aj,” a user wrote.

Several fans expressed excitement regarding what the future holds for the basketball prospects.

“I’m sure it was money but damn if AJ & Tyran stayed at prolific 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨,” a fan expressed.

“They need to be able to come out of HS kid is the #1 pick right now!!!!” another fan wrote.

“He's going to play in the league a long time at a high level. Pro,” a user said.

In a neutral non-conference game, Prolific Prep (Napa, California) secured a decisive 72-60 win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Lanham, Maryland). The star was Peterson, who nearly achieved a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Gabe Nesmith contributed 11 points and four rebounds for Prolific Prep.

For Zion Prep, Francis Folefac scored 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Kameryn Wylie added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

AJ Dybantsa vs. Darryn Peterson at the Grind Session

The highly anticipated rematch between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson will occur at the Grind Session. Dybantsa’s Utah Prep, currently ranked No. 8, will face Peterson’s No. 7-ranked Prolific Prep on Saturday at Meadowcreek High School.

In the last game they faced each other, Prolific Prep won 76-70, and Peterson scored 32 points. Meanwhile, Dybantsa put up 28 points on the scoreboard.

Utah Prep has since added 7-foot center Xavion Staton to the team. It will be interesting to see how the game will play out. With McDonald's All-Americans on both sides, fans expect an intense clash between two of the nation’s top high school stars.

