"Beyond optics or money": Nate Ament thanks Fanstake for its support in his Tennessee decision

2025 high school prospect Nate Ament committed to Tennessee last month. On Friday, Ament expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who stood by him throughout the recruiting process.

Fanstake shared an Instagram post with Ament's message to the fans who supported him through the platform.

"'Thanks to everyone who joined me on this journey at @fanstakehq with my college decision! Your support means the world and doesn’t go unnoticed. This is just the beginning — the journey continues, not just for me, but for the next athlete ready to take the leap!' - Nate Ament," read the posts's caption.

Ament first thanked the fans who placed their stakes in the player's commitment to the program.

“I want to thank everyone who participated in placing stakes on me through Fanstake,” the message read. “The fan love was incredible—truly. And I can’t thank you all enough.”

The 6-foot-9 forward then explained his decision to sign with Tennessee despite the support he received to join other programs.

“Every program involved is first-class. And the support from each fanbase didn’t go unnoticed. I partnered with Fanstake because the idea of fans helping shape teams in a risk-free way just made sense," he wrote. “At the end of the day, these decisions go way beyond optics or money. Every athlete should choose the school where they feel the fit is right.”

Ament also discussed Fanstake's mission to create opportunities for young athletes through fan support.

“Fanstake’s bigger mission is what really matters: supporting the thousands of athletes who don’t always get the spotlight. So don’t stop now—the next athlete needs you!”

On Fanstake, Nate Ament received the highest stakes from Louisville ($88,000), followed by Kentucky ($49,075) and Duke ($25,940). Some fans were disappointed about this decision to choose Tennessee, which was way lower on the list.

Nate Ament credits his brother and soccer roots for his basketball success

Nate Ament says his path to the court started with his older brother, Frederick, who encouraged him to switch from soccer.

“It hurts my pride to give him too much credit,” Ament said in a interview with The Athletic last month. "But, yeah. I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Ament grew up in a competitive, soccer-loving household in Warrenton. He eventually outgrew the pitch but still values the sport that shaped him.

“The speed of soccer and the speed of basketball,” he said, “they fit perfectly together.”

Fans look forward to Ament playing at a collegiate level.

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More