"Big o is going to go to LSU ": Fans react to bond between 5-star prospect Oliviyah Edwards and LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson

Five-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards is one of the most coveted prospects from the Class of 2026, ranked No. 4 in her class, according to 247Sports. On Monday, she was in action during the Army National Guard Next Up 5s event under the tutelage of LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson, who was her coach for the game.

Ad

Ad

Trending

With Edwards spending much time with the LSU star during the game, there is now some talk of the five-star power forward possibly choosing to go to LSU next year. Several fans in the comments section think so.

"I totally think that Big o is going to go to LSU mark my words," predicted one fan.

"What if she go to LSU …." asked another commenter.

Ad

"@oliviyah.edwards Is a PROBLEM!! ......and no one has an answer for her!" one fan pointed out.

Meanwhile, others were just impressed with Flau'Jae Johnson's coaching.

"Yesssssss coach Flaujae 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥" a commenter said.

"Yes!! Big OH rip it down! Coach Flawless you’re the best 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan added.

"Yes🔥" one fan said.

Fans react to possible connection between Oliviyah Edwards amd Flau'jae Johnson

Several schools are already targeting Oliviyah Edwards, including LSU, which currently has the No. 1 ranking in the Class of 2025 recruitment classes after getting four five-star recruits from the class, including Grace Knox, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines.

Ad

In addition, MiLaysia Fulwiley is transferring from South Carolina to LSU, giving the Tigers possibly one of the most loaded rosters coming into the 2025-2026 season.

Oliviyah Edwards talks about her recruitment and when she will possibly decide where to go

Aside from LSU, Oliviyah Edwards also has interest from South Carolina, which she has already visited unofficially, as well as her hometown school in Washington. She is also entertaining offers from Duke, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC and more.

Ad

With all these offers, Edwards noted in a May 13 interview with Sports Illustrated that she is taking her time in choosing between all these schools.

"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," she said. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer."

For now, she is focusing on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where she plays for the Northwest Greyhounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More