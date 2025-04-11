Boozer twins' Columbus HS congratulate basketball head coach Andrew Moran as he steps into Miami Hurricanes coaching gig

After leading Christopher Columbus High School to being the best boys' high school basketball team in the nation at the Chipotle Nationals, as well as four straight Class 7A state championships, Explorers coach Andrew Moran is stepping down. He has taken the job to become the assistant coach for the University of Miami Hurricanes.

Columbus High School shared the news on X, thanking the coach for his successful high school coaching run. In six seasons with the Explorers, including four years during the Boozer Twins era, he won four straight state titles and the national championship. He ends his career at the school with an overall record of 143-34 throughout those six seasons.

Moran was named the Naismith National High School boys basketball coach of the year. Shortly after, he coached the Boozer Twins-led Explorers to beat Dynamic Prep, 67-49, at the Chipotle National Championships and ended the season with a 30-3 record.

As Columbus prepared to play the Chipotle Nationals as the No. 1 seed, rumors circulated that Moran would take a coaching post with the Miami Hurricanes.

Moran was blessed with exceptional talent, coaching Jaxon and Jase Richardson, the Boozer Twins and five-star Caleb Gaskins during his tenure. He helped mold the Boozer Twins and the Richardson siblings to become some of the best high school hoopers in the country.

Andrew Moran helped Columbus beat some of the best teams in the country

Andrew Moran's Columbus had one of the most difficult schedules of any high school basketball team in 2024-2025.

They began with a 66-54 setback to Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep in November, but they rallied swiftly and defeated every team they faced, including powerhouses like Grayson, IMG Academy, Montverde Academy, The Billis School, Gonzaga, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), Perry and more.

At the Chipotle Nationals, they dominated Wasatch Academy before surviving a thriller against Brewster Academy, with Cayden Boozer saving the team with a clutch midrange shot. This led them to a rematch with Jermaine O'Neal and Dynamic Prep in the final, which they won.

