Bret Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini secures commitment of 4-star Jacksonville LB Tony Williams

In a major recruiting victory for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema, four-star linebacker Tony Williams out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines announced his commitment to the Fighting Illini on Monday. Williams, a standout in Florida’s 2026 class, chose Illinois over offers from Miami, SMU, Iowa State, Missouri, and more than a dozen other programs.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is rated the No. 431 overall prospect and the No. 33 linebacker in the 2026 class by On3, which combines evaluations from the four major recruiting services.

Williams had a dominant junior campaign, recording 101 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two pass deflections across 13 games—making him one of Florida’s most productive linebackers in 2024.

He was the other pledge secured Monday morning, alongside three-star cornerback Almirian Thomas. Their commitments push Illinois’ 2026 class to 13 total pledges—the second-most among Power 4 programs in mid-April, trailing only USC.

Illinois’ recruiting surge has picked up steam in recent months. The Illini added top-100 cornerback Victor Singleton and four-star athlete Cam Thomas in February, On3 four-star offensive tackle Casey Thomann in March, and both Williams and four-star running back Javari Barnett in April.

Since Bielema’s hiring in December 2020, Illinois has seen a resurgence. The Prophetstown native owns a 125-80 (.610) record over 16 seasons and has produced 55 NFL Draft picks. Under his leadership, the Illini captured 10 wins in 2024 and won the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl—a success now translating on the recruiting trail.

Bret Bielema's Illini host top in-state tight ends as Altmyer leads 2024 hopes

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema continues strengthening the program’s recruiting pipeline. He recently welcomed two highly ranked in-state tight ends—Mack Sutter (Dunlap) and JC Anderson (Mt. Zion)—for official visits. Both 2026 prospects are four-star recruits according to On3 and rank among the nation’s top seven at their position.

Sutter, standing 6-foot-5½ and weighing 225 pounds, is the No. 6 tight end in the class. He’s narrowed his list to Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Illinois. In a strategic move, Bielema’s staff also offered his younger brother, Bo Sutter, a 2028 prospect.

At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Anderson is rated No. 7 nationally among tight ends. The Decatur product earned all-state recognition and first-team all-conference honors as both a tight and defensive end. His top schools include Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, and Illinois.

Illinois’ offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. favors two-tight end sets, making both prospects ideal fits for the system.

Returning quarterback Luke Altmyer enters his final season with high expectations.

"I love where I’m at,” Altmyer said before bowl game. “Like I said on the court, I really enjoy being here. I love the coaches I do it with, love the teammates I do it with, love the leadership from Coach [Bret Bielema], the communication. I feel like this will really prepare me for the next level.”

Altmyer, who tossed 22 touchdowns in 2023, was ranked the Big Ten’s No. 3 quarterback by SN’s Bill Bender. Despite a 5-7 finish, his return and Bielema’s strong recruiting have Illinois primed for a 2024 turnaround.

