Where will Josh Simmons get drafted? Projecting best fit for Ohio State OT

Josh Simmons, an Ohio State offensive tackle, is among the best prospects at his position in this year's draft class. Despite missing the team's final 10 games last year due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, his play in the six games he started was enough for him to be named to the All-Big Ten third team.
Simmons possesses the size, quickness and footwork necessary to succeed as an offensive tackle in the NFL. Although some mock drafts indicate he might be selected early in the second round, he is primarily predicted to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
The knee injury he sustained last year might make him a little less desirable than he should have been, but he is still regarded as a highly rated prospect.
Simmons is expected to have completely rehabilitated from his injury and be prepared for training camp, so teams need not retain any reservations about selecting him with an early round pick.
Josh Simmons' NFL scouting report and draft projection
Josh Simmons' growth from 2023 to the 2024 season, coupled with his commendable attributes as a tackle, might provide any team in the league with a long-term solution at either right or left tackle.
Simmons started all 13 of Ohio State's 2023 games at left tackle and gave up just four quarterback hits, eight quarterback hurries and no sacks, according to PFF.
After starting six games at left tackle and giving up just one quarterback hurry and zero sacks during that run, the 6-foot-5, 317-pound tackle's 2024 season ended prematurely due to a torn patellar tendon.
Simmons could have been considered the top offensive line candidate in this draft class if not for the injury. Even so, he might still be selected in the top 20 later this month, even though his injury means other talents might be selected before him. He is the perfect guy to be a mainstay left tackle for an NFL team for many years because of his exceptional athleticism and physical attributes.
The San Francisco 49ers, who may look to the draft to find a successor for veteran left tackle Trent Williams, and the Los Angeles Rams, who may be searching for a left tackle to eventually replace Alaric Jackson, are teams who could use a first-round pick on Simmons.
Other potential destinations are the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens, all of whom have reportedly hosted Simmons on predraft visits.
