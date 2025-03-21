"Bro don’t know ball at all": Hoops fans react to Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas' bold take on Devin Booker vs. Allen Iverson

Even basketball players have their hot takes, and five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas is one of them. Overtime asked the City Reapers star who he thinks is the better option among two choices. He chose Dwayne Wade over James Harden, Tracy McGrady over D-Wade, and T-Mac over several other stars.

He then picked Allen Iverson over McGrady but then had the controversial decision of picking Devin Booker over A.I. He ultimately picked Kobe Bryant over Booker, but it was his choice of Booker over Iverson that raised plenty of eyebrows.

"Bro don’t know ball at all," one fan said.

"He high as hell .. ain’t no way he think book better than AI .. ask him again 🤣," another commenter wrote.

"Why didn’t u ask him why Booker is over AI dying too hear it," a fan posted.

However, fans also wondered about his other picks, such as picking McGrady over several stars, including Wade, a three-time NBA champion.

"He lose me when he picked McGrady over 3 time NBA champion WAD3 but I get it, he’s young. He picking based on a bunch of YouTube highlights he watched," one fan commented.

"Mac not better than D-Wade I’m sorry 😂😂😂😂and Booker over AI is laughable. Then again he not even old enough to have watched them play fr," another fan said.

"McGrady over Luka shows kids don't watch ball, or don't know how to watch ball," a fan wrote.

Hoops fans react to Meleek Thomas' basketball hot takes (source: Instagram/ overtime)

In his most controversial pick, Meleek Thomas, who has signed with John Calipari's Arkansas, has picked Calipari's former player, Booker, over Iverson.

What Arkansas is getting after recruiting Meleek Thomas

Meleek Thomas will be heading to Fayetteville as one of the leading scorers in the 2024-25 season for Overtime Elite. A known scorer, Thomas can also defend.

Here is what 247Sports' Adam Finklestein said regarding Thomas:

"He's extremely confident and assertive, playing with a high-volume scoring mentality. He's a tough shot-taker and maker, with the versatility to shoot off the dribble, with range, create space for step-backs, or make runners in a crowded lane."

John Calipari has aggressively pursued Thomas, who led the City Reapers to the Overtime Elite Finals last week. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Reapers and constantly gets double-double performances.

