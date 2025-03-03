"Bronny & Bryce (James) have no business being here": Hoops fans react to their favorite generation on high school basketball

High school basketball has been gaining popularity, with rising stars like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, Kiyan Anthony, and more already making names for themselves even before deciding which college they will go to. However, one could argue that high school basketball has also been big, especially during the generations led by Zion Williamson and the Ball brothers.

This now begs the question: which was the most popular era of high school hoops? Ballislife tried to find out on Instagram and asked fans their opinions.

As expected, fans made their voices heard, though they came up with plenty of answers, with some of the newer generations also being represented along with the more classic ones.

"Bronny and Bryce (James) have no business being here," one LeBron James critic commented.

"Zion and LaMelo had a televised AAU game that got pirated by me. That’s how big that generation was 😂😂," another fan wrote.

"Easy answer Zion was in hs while the Ball brothers were hooping plus that Montverde team was ridiculous. Easily that era then LeBron’s second," a fan said.

There were several who gave more classic answers:

"This youngsters forget that Kobe and Garnett were drafted from high school...o yeah a guy named LeBron too 😂😂😂😂😂," one fan commented.

"Isaiah (Briscoe's) and Jaylen Brown them class 🔥🔥🔥🔥… Antonio Blankey , Jalen Brunson , Alonzo Trier etc," another fan posted.

"I seen LeBron in high school, thats all i need to say!," one fan wrote.

Hoops fans comment on their favorite generation of high school basketball (Source: Instagram/@ballislife)

There were several hyped generations of high school basketball mentioned by fans, the most recent being last year's Cooper Flagg-led Montverde Academy, which went undefeated and won the Chipotle National Championship.

The NIL era changed high school basketball forever

Since the NCAA implemented the NIL policy in 2021, it has also affected high school basketball as it has allowed players to get opportunities to monetize their talents. This has made athletes leverage their potential and get better deals from their schools, be it high school or college.

This monetization is evident in today's high school hoops stars, with No. 1-ranked senior AJ Dybantsa, whose NIL is worth $3.8 million, reportedly enticed to BYU with a deal worth millions of dollars. Other top NIL earners include Cameron Boozer at $1.6 million and Darryn Peterson at $1.4 million.

