IN PICS: Montverde Academy honors Aaliyah Crump & Agot Makeer with their McDonald’s All-American jerseys

Montverde Academy has a long and storied history with its basketball program, with two players heading to the girls' game of the McDonald's All-American this year.

They are five-stars Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer, and the school honored the two standouts with their jerseys in a special ceremony during a school assembly on Wednesday.

Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer will be playing for the East team during the McDonald's All-American Game, which will take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

They will join 10 other high school standouts from the eastern portion of the United States and will take on a team of 12 high school stars from the west.

Alan Rhine from Rhine Enterprises Inc., a McDonald's franchise operator in Florida, was present during the jersey ceremony. He personally handed Crump and Makeer their respective commemorative jerseys, both of which had the No. 25, which is the class they belong to.

Despite Montverde Academy being a traditional basketball powerhouse, Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer are only the third and fourth Eagle players to make it to the prestigious high school all-star game.

The only two other Montverde Academy Eagles who made it to the girls' game were Janiah Baker in 2022 and Jaloni Cambridge in 2024.

The school is more known for boys' basketball. Its boys' team went on an undefeated run to the Chipotle National Championship last year. That team was led by current Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. However, with two five-star prospects, the girls' team has also had a very successful season this year.

Who will join Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer in the East Team during the McDonald's All-American Game?

Guard Aaliyah Crump and small forward Agot Makeer have been red-hot with Montverde Academy this year. This got both of them the All-American nod. They will be joined by some of the best of the best.

The East team will include Nyla Brooks from Bishop Ireton High School, Kaelyn Carroll from Tabor Academy, Jaida Civil from Palm Bay Magnet High, Jaliya Davis from Blue Valley North High School and ZaKiyah Johnson from Sacred Heart Academy.

Leah Macy from Bethlehem, Mia Pauldo from Morris Catholic, Hailee Swain from Holy Innocents’ Episcopal and IMG Academy's Deniya Prawl and Lara Somfai will also be playing for the East.

However, their opponents from the West team are also formidable, with No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez from Monterey being the biggest name among them.

