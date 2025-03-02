WATCH: BYU recruit AJ Dybantsa shows off stylish streetwear fit as during Cougars vs. West Virginia game

Since signing with BYU, No. 1-ranked 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa has been watching a lot of the Cougars' home games. When BYU hosted West Virginia at a sold-out Marriott Center on Saturday, the Utah Prep star was also present and was seen walking down the court in streetwear. He was sporting some BYU gear, too, with a cap and a chain.

Before Dybantsa even committed to BYU, the Massachusetts native was seen watching their home games, though he was often seen accompanied by his father, Ace Dybantsa, as he was still uncommitted, and Ace was usually the one handling the deals for his son.

The Cougars had a dominating win against West Virginia, 77-56, with AJ Dybantsa watching his future team in action. This is now the sixth win in a row for BYU, with the Cougars climbing to a 21-8 overall record and a 12-6 Big 12 conference record. This places the school in the fifth spot for the Big 12 conference.

Big man Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with a double-double performance of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists on 69% field goal shooting. Egor Demin added 15 points for BYU, while Richie Saunders also had 13 points in the ballgame. The win also means that BYU has completed a season sweep of the West Virginia Mountaineers, who had no answer for the dominant Traore.

AJ Dybantsa signed with Utah Prep last November, choosing the Cougars over more traditional choices like Kansas, North Carolina, and Alabama. He chose the school because of the coaching staff's NBA connections, with head coach Kevin Young being a former Phoenix Suns assistant coach.

AJ Dybantsa finally gets his McDonald's All-American jersey during a ceremony at Utah Prep

Before AJ Dybantsa went to the Marriott Center on Saturday to watch the BYU Cougars take on the West Virginia Mountaineers, the No. 1-ranked five-star was finally presented with his commemorative No. 25 jersey for the McDonald's All-American Game, which will be happening on April 1.

The No. 25 was for his Class of 2025, with several Utah Prep staff members being present for a brief yet special jersey presentation and ceremony at the school, which is located in Hurricane, Utah.

Dybantsa will be playing for the West team alongside rival Darryn Peterson, as well as fellow five-stars like Alijah Arenas, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat. They will take on the East team, led by the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as Nate Ament, Meleek Thomas, and more.

