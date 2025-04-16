Bryce James' future Arizona teammate Brayden Burries shares his reaction to Roosevelt teammate's college career decision

Brayden Burries, a five-star prospect from the class of 2025, took to Instagram to share his reaction to the post of his Roosevelt teammate, Issac Williamson. On Tuesday, the 6-foot combo guard announced his commitment to the UNLV Rebels.

Ad

"🏃🏾‍♂️💨 rebelss❤️ #committed #g1gb #UNLV," Williamson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Burries reposted the announcement on his Instagram story, adding a 'fingers-crossed' emoji.

Brayden Burries via Instagram

Burries also extended his support for Williamson in the comments section:

Ad

"Go turn Vegas up some moree brudda 💯," Burries commented.

To which Williamson replied:

"Yessuh familyy."

Koa Peat, No. 7 overall in the On3 class of 2025 rankings, also commented on the post.

"Yessir boi❤️," Peat posted.

Braydon Burries and Koa Peat commented on Issac Williamson's post

Burries is ranked No. 10 overall in the On3 class of 2025 rankings. Among the shooting guards and California players, he is ranked second. Alongside Burries and Myles Walker, Williamson was a pillar for Roosevelt, as the three stood out as a strong trio.

Ad

Peat committed to the Arizona Wildcats on March 27. Several days later, on April 9, Burries also committed to Arizona. Bryce James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has also committed to Arizona.

Brayden Burries and Issac Williamson led Roosevelt to championship win

Five-star prospect Brayden Burries led Roosevelt High School to its first-ever Southern Section Open Division championship. On March 1, Roosevelt defeated Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 74-67 at Toyota Arena.

Ad

Burries delivered an all-around performance. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard scored 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists. Issac Williamson contributed 19 points, including four three-pointers, three rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was led by top 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes. Stokes scored 25 points and eight rebounds, but couldn't break past Roosevelt’s defense.

Efficient shooting also made the difference. Roosevelt shot 47% (38% from the 3-point line). On the other hand, Notre Dame went just 43% and 29% on 3-pointers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More