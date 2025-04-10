"Defense just got real serious": Hoops fans react to 5-star Brayden Burries' commitment to Tommy Lloyd's Arizona Wildcats

Arizona basketball continues to dominate the recruiting trail with a major addition to its 2025 class. Five-star shooting guard Brayden Burries, ranked No. 10 nationally by the On3, announced his commitment to the Wildcats, choosing Tommy Lloyd’s squad over Tennessee, USC, Oregon and Alabama.

Standing 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Burries becomes the fourth pledge for Arizona in the 2025 cycle. With his decision, the Wildcats hold the No. 1 overall recruiting class, per On3.

Burries averaged 21.1 points on 48.1% shooting during 22 games on the Nike EYBL circuit last summer, sharing the court with future Arizona teammate Bryce James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

Fans and analysts were quick to react.

“Defense just got real serious in Tucson,” one fan said.

Another added:

“As an Auburn fan, I would love to see some West Coast schools back up there competing for chips.”

Here is how others reacted:

"This team is going to be dangerous next season. I'm calling 18 wins, maybe more if they stay healthy..," a fan quipped

"i’m sure they will make the conference tournament next year.," another quipped

"Top 4 in Big 12 next season will again be Arizona, Houston, TTU, BYU. Not necessarily in that order," a fan remarked

On3 senior recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw praised Burries, saying:

“Immediately with Brayden Burries you notice the frame. He has long arms, positional size, and wide-set shoulders that shows a projectable frame as he continues forward. Burries plays with a good pace, never rushed, and is comfortable on the ball in the half court.”

Burries joins fellow McDonald’s All-American Koa Peat in Lloyd’s stellar haul. Arizona is one of only three programs with multiple five-star commitments this cycle, alongside Houston and Arkansas.

With Burries off the board, only No. 4 overall prospect Nate Ament remains uncommitted among the top 50 players in the 2025 class.

Brayden Burries chooses Arizona: “His playing style fits me perfectly”

Brayden Burries, who models his game after NBA stars Devin Booker and Cade Cunningham, cited Tommy Lloyd’s guard-friendly system as a key factor.

“His playing style, I feel like it fits me perfectly,” Burries said. “I feel like he's gonna get the best out of me.”

Burries recognizes himself as a point guard and appreciates the honesty of the Arizona coaching staff.

“Coach (Jack) Murphy, the whole coaching staff, coach Lloyd, are all great guys, genuine people. They’re telling me the honest truth,” Burries said. “They see me as a point guard and that’s what I want to be.”

If Jaden Bradley returns, Burries may start at shooting guard and slide to the point when needed. Now 20, Burries brings a level of maturity praised by scouts.

Burries, represented by Klutch Sports, joins Koa Peat, Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James in Arizona’s 2025 class. Analysts applaud his balanced, physical style and ability to finish through contact.

