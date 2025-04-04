Dylan Harper, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas react to AJ Dybantsa's McDonald's All-American photo dump 

AJ Dybantsa, one of the most electrifying young basketball prospects, set social media abuzz after dropping a series of photos from the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Instagram. The post, which celebrated his inclusion in the elite showcase, drew reactions from fellow top recruits.
Dylan Harper, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, responded with a "pause" emoji and a wide-eyed expression, hinting at sheer amazement. Darryn Peterson kept it simple, commenting "love," showing his respect for Dybantsa’s journey.
Meleek Thomas, another highly touted recruit, added a blood-drop and fist emoji, signaling support and brotherhood, while Koa Peat chimed in with "Brud," a casual but heartfelt acknowledgment.
Here's how a few fans reacted:
"A kid from Brockton man let’s go," a fan remarked.
AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s top basketball recruit for the Class of 2025, delivered an outstanding performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game in Brooklyn. The BYU commit started at small forward for Team West, contributing 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out an assist in a 105-92 victory over Team East.
Dybantsa’s electrifying play included several highlight-reel dunks and strong defensive efforts. Despite his impressive showing, the game’s leading scorer was his teammate, Darryn Peterson, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The contest marked a historic moment for BYU, as Dybantsa became the program’s first McDonald’s All-American since Garner Meads in 2000. Other Cougars to earn this honor include Greg Kite, Devin Durrant and Shawn Bradley.
Kevin Durant shares advice with AJ Dybantsa on Big 12 transition
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, in a conversation with top high school recruit AJ Dybantsa on NBA x Nike Air Time on YouTube, discussed key aspects of basketball development, including the transition from high school to college and the challenges of competing in the Big 12.
Durant, who played at Texas before being selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, reflected on his adjustment to the collegiate level.
“I wouldn’t say it was hard,” he said. “The style of play in college is a little faster than high school. It’s a little more structured… It’s the speed and the intellect of the game that’s different.”
The two also discussed the high expectations surrounding elite freshmen in the Big 12.
“There’s a big standard for a high-name freshman coming into the Big 12,” Durant said.
“You gotta think about the dudes who came through there — myself, Mike Beasley, Trey Young, Cade Cunningham, Blake Griffin… All these dudes were top picks, players of the year.”
AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-8 wing from Utah Prep, is one of the top 2025 prospects and has drawn comparisons with NBA talent. As he prepares for BYU, Durant’s advice will provide motivation and insight for his next chapter.