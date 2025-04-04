Dylan Harper, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas react to AJ Dybantsa's McDonald's All-American photo dump 

AJ Dybantsa, one of the most electrifying young basketball prospects, set social media abuzz after dropping a series of photos from the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on Instagram. The post, which celebrated his inclusion in the elite showcase, drew reactions from fellow top recruits.

Ad

Dylan Harper, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, responded with a "pause" emoji and a wide-eyed expression, hinting at sheer amazement. Darryn Peterson kept it simple, commenting "love," showing his respect for Dybantsa’s journey.

Ad

Trending

Meleek Thomas, another highly touted recruit, added a blood-drop and fist emoji, signaling support and brotherhood, while Koa Peat chimed in with "Brud," a casual but heartfelt acknowledgment.

Here's how a few fans reacted:

Ad

"A kid from Brockton man let’s go," a fan remarked.

Image via IG @aj.dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa, the nation’s top basketball recruit for the Class of 2025, delivered an outstanding performance at the McDonald’s All-American Game in Brooklyn. The BYU commit started at small forward for Team West, contributing 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out an assist in a 105-92 victory over Team East.

Ad

Dybantsa’s electrifying play included several highlight-reel dunks and strong defensive efforts. Despite his impressive showing, the game’s leading scorer was his teammate, Darryn Peterson, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The contest marked a historic moment for BYU, as Dybantsa became the program’s first McDonald’s All-American since Garner Meads in 2000. Other Cougars to earn this honor include Greg Kite, Devin Durrant and Shawn Bradley.

Ad

Kevin Durant shares advice with AJ Dybantsa on Big 12 transition

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, in a conversation with top high school recruit AJ Dybantsa on NBA x Nike Air Time on YouTube, discussed key aspects of basketball development, including the transition from high school to college and the challenges of competing in the Big 12.

Durant, who played at Texas before being selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, reflected on his adjustment to the collegiate level.

Ad

“I wouldn’t say it was hard,” he said. “The style of play in college is a little faster than high school. It’s a little more structured… It’s the speed and the intellect of the game that’s different.”

The two also discussed the high expectations surrounding elite freshmen in the Big 12.

“There’s a big standard for a high-name freshman coming into the Big 12,” Durant said.

Ad

“You gotta think about the dudes who came through there — myself, Mike Beasley, Trey Young, Cade Cunningham, Blake Griffin… All these dudes were top picks, players of the year.”

AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-8 wing from Utah Prep, is one of the top 2025 prospects and has drawn comparisons with NBA talent. As he prepares for BYU, Durant’s advice will provide motivation and insight for his next chapter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More