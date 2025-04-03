Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant perplexed after troll calls him a “bitch”

After his name was floated around in trade rumors at the deadline, many expect Kevin Durant to be on the move this summer. Following the latest speculation about his future, the former MVP was stunned by one troll's jab at him online.

As many know, Durant has a history of engaging with basketball fans on social media no matter the topic. The Phoenix Suns star was at it again following one person's reaction to news of him exploring trade options.

After seeing a report on X (formerly Twitter) about the Suns expecting to seek a Kevin Durant trade this summer, one user didn't hold back with their true thoughts. They proceeded to use profanity to describe him, which led the star forward to reply with a stunned reaction.

Since forming a big three of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns have fallen far short of their championship expectations. In the final stretch of the season, Phoenix is currently out of the playoff picture in 11th place. With this, many expect the organization to make major changes in hopes of getting back on track.

It's also worth noting that Kevin Durant blocked a trade earlier this season. The Suns reportedly had a deal worked out that would have sent him to the Golden State Warriors, but he wanted to finish the season in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant open to staying with Phoenix Suns past this season

Part of why Kevin Durant might have been stunned by this remark is because he hasn't made up his mind in terms of his future. In the midst of all the discourse about him being dealt this summer, there has been some reporting that he could remain with the Suns.

In a recent column for The Ringer, Logan Murdock touched on what could be next for Durant. He reported that Durant could sign a two-year extension and stay in Phoenix moving forward. Murdock also cited that Devin Booker is open to continue playing with a longtime superstar he holds in high regard.

“The book isn’t closed on Durant returning to the Suns next season. League sources suggest that Durant, who will be eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return. Booker says he’d be excited to continue playing with his idol.”

From an on-court standpoint, Kevin Durant has far been part of the problem for the Suns. Even in his late 30s, he is still one of the league's top offensive talents. On the season, the 15-time All-Star is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Getting ready to enter the final year of his deal, Durant's situation in Phoenix is something that is sure to be heavily monitored this offseason.

