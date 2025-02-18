"The Kardashian once again cursed him" - Fans react as Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner allegedly spotted during coffee outing

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker wasn't selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Booker is having a down season compared to last year, with the Suns having a losing record before the break. However, fans are more curious after he was allegedly spotted with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner on vacation.

According to Deuxmoi, Booker and Jenner were reportedly eating a meal together in Aspen, Colorado. The Suns star's social media confirmed that he was skiing with his older brother, Davon Wade, who celebrated his birthday.

Jenner, on the other hand, has not posted about Aspen on her social media accounts.

Fans online immediately reacted to the alleged photo of Booker and Kendall. Some fans are worried about the "Kardashian curse" though Jenner is technically not a Kardashian. Others pointed out that when Booker was dating her, the Suns went to the 2021 NBA Finals.

"No wonder Booker fell off this year. The Kardashian once again cursed him," a fan wrote.

"She always goes back to him lmao that’s her soulmate at this point," one fan commented.

"He made the finals and was nearly peak Book when w/ Kendall," another fan claimed.

While Booker wasn't linked with anyone after the breakup, Jenner was reportedly in a relationship with singer Bad Bunny. They were even spotted together watching LA Lakers games.

"No wonder he has regressed in his prime," a fan tweeted.

"Book snatched Bad Bunny's chain lmfaoooo," one fan joked.

"Season's already over anyway, have fun Book," another fan remarked.

Booker and Jenner previously dated from June 2020 to October 2022 before breaking up due to their busy schedules. They have been spotted getting together over the past couple of years, but any rekindling of their relationship has never been confirmed.

Devin Booker once called being in a relationship with Kendall Jenner was not 'hard'

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in 2022, Devin Booker spoke about his relationship with Kendall Jenner. Booker was asked about how difficult it was to be in the spotlight with someone that popular.

"I wouldn't say hard," Booker said. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I love my family, I love the people around me."

Before their alleged vacation in Aspen, they were reportedly seen eating dinner at the Surf Club in Miami back in September, as reported by Page Six.

