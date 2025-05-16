“Bryce looked good then what happened?”: Hoops fans react as highlights from Bronny and Bryce James’ first varsity game together resurface 

As three-star shooting guard Bryce James prepares himself for college, clips of his first high school basketball game with elder brother Bronny James have surfaced. They were playing for a team called California Club as they took on a local team in London, England.

The video showed how well the two brothers played with one another, from Bryce James doing a floater to Bronny with a nifty layup and bypassing several defenders.

These throwback plays got people talking on social media too.

"Bryce looked good then what happened," one fan said.

"Bryce is going to be the one! Not much to say of Bronny. He can be trained, but it's not natural. Bryce has it natural," another fan commented.

"Would make a gd bro combo, if they reveal their inner LeBron," a fan added.

The video also got a lot of LeBron James' critics showing up in the comments section and criticizing the LA Lakers star through his kids.

"And still nothing good to post. LeBron really punked ESPN by running up on sas lol," one fan said.

"Bro yall glaze his kids just as much we can’t escape it," another fan added.

"They both trash hahaha," one fan commented.

Hoops fans react to Bronny and Bryce James' first game together in the United Kingdom (Source: IG/ sportscenternext)

The team they took on during that game, called Hoopsfix, is a select team of local players from the UK. Even though they led in much of the contest, Bronny and Bryce's team still lost that one, as several fans repeatedly pointed out in the comments section.

As for Bryce James, he will be heading to Arizona after helping lead the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a Division I state championship. Meanwhile, his brother Bronny is expected to stay with the LA Lakers, but is expected to bounce around between the NBA and G League.

Tommy Lloyd's success in developing players attracted Bryce James to Arizona

While Bryce James has shown that he is an excellent shooter and an athletic guard, he still needs a lot of work, and he knows that. This is where Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd comes in, as he has been successful in developing players.

Lloyd had been vital in the development of NBA stars, such as Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk, Zach Collins and Brandon Clarke, and Bryce James will be banking on that development success to up his game. In terms of athleticism and genetics, he has that already, but Lloyd still has plenty of tweaks to make.

