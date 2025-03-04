BYU signee AJ Dybantsa wishes Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum with a 4-word birthday message

Despite signing to a Utah college, five-star BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is a Massachusetts kid through and through. On Monday, as Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum celebrated his birthday, the Utah Prep star shared a reel of him meeting the NBA champion.

Ad

He even dropped a special birthday message.

"Happy bday my guy! @jaytatum0," Dybantsa wrote.

AJ Dybantsa posts birthday message to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Source: Instagram/@aj.dybantsa)

AJ Dybantsa was born and raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, just an hour's drive from Boston and is also a Celtics stronghold. He initially attended Saint Sebastian's School in Brockton during his freshman year and led his team to the NEPSAC Class A state championship final but lost.

Ad

Trending

However, he soon moved to Napa, California, to study and play for Prolific Prep in his sophomore year and played with Tyran Stokes. He then skipped his junior year and reclassified from the Class of 2026 to the Class of 2025 after he transferred to Utah Prep in Hurricane. Dybantsa has since committed and signed a letter of intent to attend BYU.

The consensus No. 1 overall from the Class of 2025 has been highly touted by scouts and has even been projected to be the No. 1 draft pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa all praises for BYU as Cougars go on a winning streak

AJ Dybantsa has been active in engaging with the BYU student body. On Thursday, he sat down with BYU Sports Nation in a pre-recorded interview and talked about the Cougars' five-game winning streak.

“I’m seeing a lot of chemistry,” he told BYU Sports Nation. “I think that they’ve been bonding off the court. I can just see it, like we’re throwing lobs, we’re seeing guys in the corner that teams wouldn’t see. So I think that bond is really like sparking on the court now.”

Ad

He also talked about potentially playing alongside Richie Saunders next season.

“I’ll be fun next year. Hopefully he doesn’t leave us (for the NBA), but it will be fun next year, for sure," he said.

While Dybantsa will be coming in with plenty of hype next season, Saunders might leave for the NBA draft before he arrives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback