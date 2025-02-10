BYU signee Xavion Staton drops 3-word jab at the Kansas City Chiefs following Super Bowl LIX loss

Four-star center and BYU signee Xavion Staton loves his San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers lost last year's Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Utah Prep star had the last laugh when Travis Kelce and crew lost this year against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

"FOR THE NINERS," Staton wrote.

Utah Prep star Xavion Staton reacts to Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX (Source: Instagram/ xavi__wavi_)

Staton was watching the game in a hotel room. The BYU signee was surprised the Eagles were leading by a large margin early in the game, saying in an earlier story that things were "bad." However, in his next story, the seven-footer was satisfied with the result as the Eagles stopped the Chiefs three-peat with the final score of 40-22.

Xavion Staton was originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, and ranked No. 34 overall and the No. 3 center from the Class of 2025. He originally played for Sierra Vista but transferred to Utah Prep in December, soon after committing to BYU. This means that Staton and No. 1-ranked senior AJ Dybantsa will be together even in college, though Dybantsa is projected to leave after his freshman year.

Staton chose BYU over UNLV, Stanford, Michigan and USC.

Xavion Staton and Utah Prep stop 3-game slide with win at Grind Session Atlanta

Xavion Staton and his team, the Utah Prep Athletes, were in Atlanta for Grind Session where they had two games. The Athletes has lost four of their last five games, including a heartbreaker on Saturday against Prolific Prep during their first Grind Session Atlanta game.

However, Utah Prep bounced back on Sunday with a 69-61 win over Iowa United. AJ Dybantsa led the team and took home the Player of the Game honors with 38 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. JJ Mandaquit, a four-star point guard, added 10 points, eight assists, three rebounds and one steal for the Athletes.

Utah Prep will head to various Grind Session events, including Jamaica, DC, Salt Lake City and Dallas throughout February and March. The team is also aiming for the Chipotle Nationals, which will kick off on April 3.

