California high school football reception leader Shane Rosenthal flips his commitment from Princeton to UCLA 

Shane Rosenthal, the record-breaking wide receiver from Newbury Park High School, has flipped his college commitment from Princeton to UCLA. On Tuesday, Rosenthal—California’s all-time leader in receptions—announced his decision to join the Bruins, citing UCLA’s strong academic and athletic programs as key factors.

"UCLA has always been a school I dreamed of attending, and once I visited, I knew it was the perfect fit," Rosenthal told SI. "The coaching staff really impressed me, not only with their football knowledge but also with how much they care about their players as people. That family atmosphere really made a difference in my decision."

The standout senior initially committed to Princeton and remained firm in his decision even after visiting Washington in December. However, UCLA made a late push that ultimately changed his mind.

“UCLA jumped in late,” Rosenthal said, “but it’s hard to turn down. … I feel like there’s no better opportunity.”

During his official visit weekend, Rosenthal chose UCLA by determining that home closeness made it an excellent choice for him.

“After getting a feel for everything, I was ready to make the decision,” Rosenthal said Monday. “Being able to be close to home, the education, the football, I don’t think anything can beat that.”

As a senior player, Rosenthal hauled in 84 receptions for 1,576 total yards while scoring 24 touchdowns. As a defensive player, he went for 57 tackles with seven interceptions, three pass breakups and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Senior wide receiver Shane Rosenthal from Newbury Park High School exits high school this spring with the all-time Ventura County records for both receptions (324) and receiving yards (5,197) while also exceeding others in touchdown (62) and interception totals (24).

His 324 career receptions also set a new California state record. According to CalHiSports.com, he ranks third all-time in receiving yards, seventh in touchdown catches, and eighth in interceptions.

Rosenthal initially committed to Princeton and maintained that pledge throughout his senior season. However, after an official visit to UCLA, he reconsidered his options.

"Academics have always been a top priority for me and UCLA’s status as the #1 public university sealed the deal. Being close to home is also a big plus since it means my family can be a bigger part of this journey," Rosenthal said.

Wide receivers coach Burl Toler led UCLA’s recruitment efforts. Shane Rosenthal approached his visit with an open mind, treating it as an opportunity to understand the program.

“I wasn’t expecting too much,” Shane Rosenthal said. “I was just trying to get a feel for the direction this program is headed — where they see me and the mentality and the culture that they’re going to bring to this team.”

Landing Rosenthal also positions UCLA favorably in its pursuit of five-star junior quarterback Brady Smigiel, his current teammate at Newbury Park.

