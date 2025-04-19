California hoopers Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr. and Tyran Stokes share their condolences following the death of respected SoCal basketball coach

Former Why Not AAU coach Mike Law has touched many, including Tajh Ariza and Jason Crowe Jr. Many took to social media to celebrate the southern California coaching legend after he died on Saturday, including some of his former players, as well as those he coached against.

Among those who took to Instagram in tribute was five-star Tajh Ariza, who also played for Law at Team Why Not, which is Russell Westbrook's AAU squad.

"Long live, unc. He was always smiling around me, bringing good vibes. Rest easy," Tajh Ariza wrote.

Tajh Ariza reacts to Mike Law's passing (source: IG/ tajhariza)

Much like Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr., the son of former Clippers star Jason Crowe, also played for Team Why Not, and he also expressed sadness at the death of the AAU coaching legend:

"ima miss you unc, always happy and positive. rest easy, long live unc," wrote Jason Crowe Jr. in his tribute.

Jason Crowe Jr. reacts to Coach Mike Law passing away (Source: IG/ jasoncrowejr)

Meanwhile, No. 1-ranked junior and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) star Tyran Stokes, who played for the Oakland Soldiers last AAU season, also received some mentorship from Law. He was also devastated:

"Man, this hurt unc. You always had a smile on ya face, and ya fs knew how to put a smile on mine even if I wasn't in a good mood or I wasn't feel good after a game, anytime I seen you, you had none but positive energy, man we never got to go lunch like you always asked me to, but we never had the time."

Tyran Stokes reacts to Mike Law passing away (source: IG/ thetyranstokes)

California basketball insider also pays tribute to Mike Law

It was not just his former players paying tribute to Coach Law, but also his peers, including fellow coach and California basketball insider and organizer Ryan Silver. He described what the late coach has done for California basketball.

"Coach Mike Law was a fixture in Southern California Basketball. He was always smiling and brought light and energy. He was always positive and upbeat. He helped a lot of people, kids and families. God Bless Coach Law, Team Why Not and CA Supreme Families," he said.

Much like Ariza, Crowe and Stokes, Silver also remembered how the late coach was, always smiling and positive.

