Cam Ward's high school stats: Looking back at the Miami QB's career before college, as he prepares for an NFL career 

As Cam Ward readies himself for an NFL career, his high school journey is a testament to his talent and perseverance. A two-sport athlete at Columbia High School in Texas, Ward excelled in football and basketball.

Playing quarterback for the Roughnecks, he operated within a triple-option system, which limited his opportunities to showcase his arm talent. During his junior season, he completed 72 of 124 passes for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. His senior year saw him averaging only 12 pass attempts per game due to Columbia High's reliance on the Wing T offense.

Following a successful college career, Ward initially declared for the 2024 NFL draft but later opted to transfer to Miami for his final collegiate season. He was pivotal in their success, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record. However, Miami's postseason hopes were dashed in a 42-38 loss to Syracuse, a defeat that allowed Clemson to secure a spot in the ACC championship game.

As the NFL Combine approaches, Ward remains undecided about participating in passing drills. When questioned about not finishing his final game, he responded:

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not,” Ward told AP press. “If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Ward clarified that his decision to sit out the second half of Miami’s bowl game was mutual between him and the coaching staff.

“We feel like we’re doing what’s best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn’t play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine,” he added.

Cam Ward climbs to No. 2 in latest mock draft after record-breaking college career

University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward has surged to No. 2 overall in NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's second mock draft. Initially projected to go third to the New York Giants, Ward is now slotted to be picked by the Cleveland Browns.

Ward’s collegiate journey took him from FCS Incarnate Word to Washington State before transferring to Miami for the 2024 season. His performance also earned him both the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards, following in the footsteps of 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

"To see him succeed is motivating for not only myself but all of the other quarterbacks," Ward said of Daniels.

During the first half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Ward completed 190 yards worth of passes with three touchdowns, which put Miami in a 31-28 lead. The touchdown pass during his first start broke the Division I touchdown record when it reached 156 milestones, surpassing Case Keenum of Houston.

Ward concluded his career with 158 touchdown passes and 18,189 passing yards — ranking third in NCAA history behind Keenum and Dillon Gabriel. His lone season at Miami saw him set school records in yards (4,313), completions (305) and touchdowns (39).

