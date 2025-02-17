Lionel Messi considering pulling out of Inter Miami’s Champions Cup opener as estimated freezing temperature drop comes to light: Reports

Lionel Messi could skip Inter Miami's Champions Cup opener against Sporting Kansas City amid a forecast of brutal weather conditions, according to journalist Franco Panizo. The Herons face the West Conference side on Tuesday, February 18, at the Children's Mercy Park Stadium.

Weather reports ahead of the game suggest that temperatures could drop to -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit). It has also been mentioned that chilly winds are expected on the night, which could see mercury drop further to -24 degrees Celsius (-12 degrees Fahrenheit).

Understandably, Lionel Messi is not too keen to play under these conditions, but there's a chance that he could be named in the squad. Inter Miami are already exploring the possibility of postponing the game due to bad weather, or shifting it to a warmer location.

Should the game go ahead, however, it will break the record for the coldest official senior football match in the country. The current record is held by the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers in 2019, which was played at -7 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit).

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez, who currently shares the pitch with Lionel Messi at the Chase Stadium, revealed in 2021 that the Argentinean doesn't like playing in the cold.

"We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family. He told me that he suffers a lot playing in the cold and snow. You have to get used to the cold there for sure," said Suarez.

Inter Miami kick off their MLS campaign by hosting New York City at home on Saturday, February 22.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Inter Miami so far?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2023. The Argentinean's arrival at the Chase Stadium has already turned the club's fortunes around.

La Pulga guided the Herons to an iconic Leagues Cup win in his debut campaign. It was the first trophy in Inter Miami's history.

Messi followed that up by powering the Florida-based club to the Supporters' Shield last season, but failed to get his hands on the MLS Cup. The 37-year-old has registered 34 goals and 18 assists from 39 games across competitions for the Herons to date. His contract expires at the end of this season.

