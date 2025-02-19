Miami Herald's High School Athlete of the Week Award is back, and Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Cao, is in the race to earn the prestigious award. The recognizes South Florida's top athletes from basketball, cheerleading, soccer and wrestling in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

On Tuesday, Duke signee and No. 1 prospect in Florida, Cameron Boozer's girlfriend Yva Cao, shared stories on her Instagram, urging fans to vote for her.

Yva Cao urges votes for her selection as the Miami Herald’s High School Athlete of the Week via Instagram.

Cao is a cheerleader for Miami Lourdes and has served as a two-year captain and four-year varsity letter winner. She has been featured as a tumbler, main base and flyer at the FHSAA State championships, helping the Bobcats secure their first state title in Class 1A Medium.

Last February, Cao, along with Angelica Santeliz, Camila Rodriguez and Samantha Torrents, was named to the Miami Herald First Team All-County.

The voting poll is open until 10:00 PM on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Other contestants for the award include Mya Bethel (North Miami wrestling), Connor Bonney (Miami Palmetto wrestling), Gianna Gray (Miami Lourdes soccer), Diego Medina-Pagan (Pembroke Pines Charter soccer), Micheal Mocco (Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons wrestling), Alex Morejon (Miami Lakes Academy soccer), Abigail Moyer (Coral Springs wrestling), Savanna Nicholson (Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Cardinal Gibbons basketball) and Willie White (Homestead South Dade wrestling).

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Cao, shares an emotional message as she bids farewell to cheerleading.

On Feb. 4, Cameron Boozer and his girlfriend Yva Cao, a cheerleader for Miami Lourdes, shared a wholesome three-word message stating, "so much love," as she bid farewell to cheerleading. She last cheered on Jan. 25 at a game between Montverde and Columbus High School. Columbus claimed victory with a 79-50 scoreline, with Boozer leading with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Cameron's twin, Cayden, also contributed 13 points, six rebounds and four assits.

Last Friday, the couple shared a glimpse of their private "My Valentine" moment with their fans. While Cameron sported a white tee, Yva donned a black dress. Cameron shared a photo of Yva, captioning it: "Pretty Girl."

