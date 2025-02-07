Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren reshares cheerleading highlight with 3-word message

Cameron Boozer’s girlfriend, Yva Lauren, shared a throwback photo on her Instagram story on Friday, of the Columbus High School cheerleading team posing behind a board celebrating their state championship win. She added a heartfelt caption to capture the team spirit that led them to victory:

“My girls forever.”

Yva via Instagram

The Columbus High School cheerleading squad won the 2024 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Game Day State Championship, held on Dec. 4–5 at Columbus State Center. However, Lauren has bid adieu to cheerleading. On Monday, Yva shared an emotional Instagram story, officially saying goodbye to cheerleading. She included a photo with her squadmates and simply wrote:

“So much love.”

Yva via Instagram

Cameron Boozer, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2025 class, has been dating Columbus cheerleader Yva Lauren Cao for over a year. The couple celebrated their anniversary in August 2024, with Yva posting a heartfelt Instagram tribute:

“A year with my favorite blessing.”

Yva last cheered for Boozer on January 24, during Columbus’ big win over reigning Chipotle National champion Montverde Academy. Boozer was unstoppable, leading his team with 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. The 6-foot-9 power forward, who has signed with Duke University, is having a dominant 2024-25 season. He’s averaging 22.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, proving why he’s one of the best prospects in the country.

Cameron Boozer teams up with his twin brother to lead explorers to a commanding victory

Cameron Boozer, teaming up with his twin Cayden, led Christopher Columbus High School to a dominant 70–47 victory over Link Academy on Saturday, avenging their previous loss. Their father, former NBA star Carlos Boozer, was courtside, cheering on his sons as they combined for 39 points. Cameron led with 24 points, while Cayden added 15.

Sports Center Next highlighted their performance on Instagram, captioning:

“Duke recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer put on a show tonight, defeating Link Academy. The Boozer bros combined for 39 pts, with Cameron finishing with 24 pts and Cayden adding 15 pts.”

With this win, Columbus Explorers extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 20-3 on the season. The team has been undefeated since December. Next up for Cameron and Cayden is the McDonald's All-American Game, where they will once again share the court, this time representing the East team.

