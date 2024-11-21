Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe Boozer share their reaction to the Boozer twins' heartfelt signing day announcement

The Boozer twins – Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer – sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, have officially signed with the Duke University. After signing their deals, "League Ready" posted a video of them sending a heartfelt letter to their mom, CeCe.

Trending

Their mom, CeCe, was also present at the signing, and she was touched by the letter, as she commented on the post soon enough.

"I love you my angels." She wrote in the comments section.

CeCe Boozer reacts to letter from her sons, the Boozer Twins (Source: Instagram/League.Ready)

Her ex, Carlos Boozer, also reacted to the video message from his sons to their mom, saying that he was proud of his boys.

"So proud 💙💙💙," commented former NBA star Carlos Boozer.

Carlos Boozer reacts to Boozer Twins' message to their mother (Source: Instagram/League.Ready)

Carlos Boozer is considered a Duke University legend, winning an NCAA national championship with the Blue Devils in 2001. His sons, Cameron and Cayden, chose his alma mater over their hometown school, Miami.

This means that they have chosen to continue their father's legacy in Durham, North Carolina, over staying home in Miami.

Cayden Boozer is the No. 22-ranked player overall from the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 4 point guard and the No. 4 player from Florida, according to On3. Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer is the No. 2 player overall from the same class, and also the No. 1 power forward and the No. 1 player from Florida.

Boozer Twins aiming to bounce back after loss to Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep

The Boozer Twins and the Columbus Explorers finally made their regular season debut in their season opener against Prolific Prep. The opposing team was led by No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson, who led his team to victory against the stacked Explorers team last Tuesday. The final score was 66-54.

After such a tough loss, the Explorers are getting ready to bounce back on Nov. 30 when they face off against Wheeler High School. Columbus is coming in as the favorite to win this one, though their loss against Prolific Prep should still be fresh on their minds.

Wheeler is led by Ole Miss commit Tylis Jordan, the No. 47-ranked overall prospect by On3 for the Class of 2025. He will be the one who will match up against No. 2 ranked Cameron Boozer.

As for Cayden, he will be taking on three-star point guard Kota Suttle, the No. 185-ranked player overall for the Class of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback