Carlos Boozer's sons Cayden and Cameron Boozer share a heartfelt letter to their mom CeCe after signing for Duke

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twins, are heading to Duke University for college. They officially signed a financial agreement on November 14, sealing their pledge to play for the Blue Devils after graduating from high school. They also penned a touching letter to their mom, CeCe, right after that signing ceremony.

Trending

The twins each narrated a loving message to their mom, thanking her for all that she had done for them.

"Dear mom. I can't believe this day is finally here. I want to thank you for all the sacrifices you have made for me throughout this entire journey," Cayden said.

"I know you tell us all the time how proud of us you are, but the truth is that we'd not be here without you," added Cameron.

"You had been my rock and motivator, taking me to the place I am today," continued Cayden.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer, sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, chose Duke over Miami, which was supposed to be near where they lived in Florida. Carlos Boozer went to Duke and even won the 2001 NCAA national championship during his time there at Durham.

Cameron Boozer is currently the No. 2 ranked overall for the Class of 2025, while also being the No. 1 power forward and the No. 1 player in Florida. Meanwhile, his twin brother, Cayden, is also considered a five-star, being ranked by On3 as the No. 22 player in the Class of 2025, the No. 4 point guard, and the No. 4 overall in Florida.

Duke took lead in recruiting Cayden and Cameron Boozer after two unofficial visits

247Sports revealed on Oct. 11 that it was actually a neck-and-neck duel between the Boozer Twins' hometown school of Miami and their father's alma mater, Duke, especially after Florida fell out of contention. Duke started gaining ground, however, as the twins made two unofficial visits, one in August and another in September.

Miami still made a big late push, though, after those two unofficial visits, it became clear that Duke was the favorite. Ultimately, Cayden and Cameron Boozer chose Duke last month and are even helping head coach Jon Scheyer in recruiting others.

So far, the twins are Scheyer's biggest hauls from the class, as the two have had life-long chemistry and would have been a packaged deal with one another. Cayden serves as the playmaker but can also score, while Cameron is the big dominant inside presence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback