Carlos Boozer reacts to son Cayden Boozer's shot being compared to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 2007 game-winner 

Cayden Boozer, son of the two-time NBA All-Star and Duke Blue Devils legend Carlos Boozer, scored the game-winning shot in Columbus' tight 47-45 victory over Brewster Academy in the semifinals of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on Saturday, which they later went on to win after a 67-49 win against Dynamic Prep on Sunday.

Ad

The famous basketball page League Ready took to Instagram to post highlights of Boozer's game-winning shot and compared it to the five-time NBA Champion, Kobe Bryant's game-winner against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the 2007 NBA Playoffs, to lead the Lakers to a 99-98 win in 2007:

Ad

Trending

"Cayden Boozer’s game winner vs. Dynamic Prep at Chipotle Nationals was nearly IDENTICAL to Kobe’s game winner vs. the Suns in 07 🐍🔥," the post was captioned.

Carlos Boozer shared a one-emoji reaction in the comments section of the post:

Carlos Boozer shares his reaction to son Cayden Boozer's shot being compared to NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 2007 game-winner

He commented with a simple yet effective red heart emoji.

Ad

The game against Brewster Academy was tied at 19 points after the first half. However, the Bobcats were three points behind with just 10 seconds left in the game when 2026 recruit Sebastian Wilkins drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 45 points. Wilkins finished the match with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards.

However, it was Cayden Boozer who ended up having the final shot of the game as he raced down the court and pulled up from near the charity stripe to score the buzzer-beater and send the Explorers to the finals of the Chipotle Nationals.

Ad

Cayden Boozer finished the game with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds. His brother displayed another dominant performance, recording a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Cayden Boozer talks about his game-winning shot against Brewster Academy at the Chipotle Nationals

In a post uploaded by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT, Boozer talked about his game-winning shot, stating that he knew it was going in.

Ad

Ad

"We do one-on-ones in practice, and I go up against Cameron and Caleb, and I have to take those shots against those guys. I've got to get it really high. I knew it was an easy shot for me, and I knew it was going in," said Boozer.

Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson will join the Boozer twins as part of Duke's 2025 class next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More