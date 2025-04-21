Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer shares a snap of Easter Monday celebration with GF Yva Lauren 

Cameron Boozer, son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Easter Monday celebration. On Monday, Cameron shared a story reposted from his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao's story.

Ad

In the snap, Cameron poses with his girlfriend, Yva Lauren, inside a pastel blue inflatable which has a “Happy Easter” sign. The couple stand together in front of the sign with their hands around each other. Both look cheerful and relaxed. Cameron was dressed in a classic white polo and jeans, while Yva kept is in a sleeveless top and layered skirt. Beyond the inflatable is a background with a setting sun and palm trees.

Ad

Trending

Cameron Boozer via Instagram

Cameron seems to be on vacation after playing the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic, held on Friday. Team Air suffered a 141-124 loss to Team Flight. But Boozer managed to showcase his skills in just 17 minutes of action. The 6-foot-9 forward and No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to the On3 Industry Rankings) finished the game with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. He shot an efficient 80% from the field and was perfect from the line, hitting all 4 of his free throws.

Ad

Cameron played alongside his twin brother, Cayden Boozer, who had 4 points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes.

The Boozer twins are set to begin their collegiate basketball journey with the Duke Blue Devils. The brothers are following in the footsteps of their father, Carlos Boozer.

Cameron Boozer believes Boozer twins can take on any brother duo

Cameron Boozer believes he and his brother, Cayden, can take on any brother duo in basketball, including NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball. In an interview with CBS Sports, Cameron said,

Ad

“Well in my opinion I think we're beating all brothers. Doesn't matter who the brothers are. So I'm going to say we're going to win this matchup as well. I think we match up great with them. Cayden matches up great.”

The Boozer twins have won four straight state titles at Christopher Columbus High School (Miami FL). Cameron has also won Gatorade National Player of the Year twice and recently shared McDonald’s All-American MVP honours with Darryn Peterson. Meanwhile, Cayden helped Columbus win the Chipotle Nationals. They surely are a strong brother duo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More